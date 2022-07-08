'Dream in Color' to showcase work of pioneering Guam artist

The work of local artist Adriano Baza Pangelinan will be featured in an exhibition from July 12 through Aug. 5 at the Isla Center for the Arts at the University of Guam in Mangilao.
Considered to be one of the pioneers of contemporary art in Guam, Pangelinan began his career early in his life during the late 1960s, according to a statement released Wednesday. He was one of the first CHamorus to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree and later taught at UOG for 20 years before his death April 21 at the age of 81.
The exhibit, titled "Dream in Color," will include the private collection of the artist's family and others in the community.
"Dream in Color" will be led by the former chief justice and current Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, Monica Guzman of the Galaide Group, friends, family and colleagues of the artist, according to the Isla Center for the Arts. A video presentation will be included, featuring Pangelinan's works and testimonials from the art community on island.