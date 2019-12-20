Take the family out for music and a night of lights or share in the spirit of giving with the numerous activities going on around the island. Whether you're ringing the bell for the Salvation Army or enjoying the Guam Territorial Band Christmas performances. Join in the holiday spirit.
Salvation Army bell ringing
This holiday season, give the gift of your time and ring the red kettle bell with The Salvation Army. Bell ringing is held at various locations throughout the island, including Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall, Agana Shopping Center and both Cost-U-Less locations. To schedule your family or group of friends for a bell-ringing session, call 477-9818 or email kettles@salvationarmyguam.org.
Worlds of Wonder
Colorful and brightly lit, the Christmas array, which is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, started Dec. 5 and will run until the end of the month. The lights turn on nightly from 6-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The lights are on extended hours Friday to Sunday when they close at 11 p.m. The holiday array is located next to Tumon Sands Plaza. The annual display features Santa's elves, his reindeer and a tropical Christmas theme that embraces the Hafa Adai spirit. Expect a crowd, but take the family for a free evening of beautiful pictures and enjoy the colors of Tumon.
Guam Territorial Band
Guam's official band invites the community to its upcoming performances.
Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (marching band)
Dec. 21, 7-9 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (jazz ensemble)
Dec. 23, 6 p.m. – Fiesta Resort (poolside)
Dec. 24, 3-5 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (marching band)
Governor's Holiday Home & Christmas Festival
• Holiday Home at Government House in Agana Heights is open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays until Jan. 7.
• Christmas lights at the Guam Museum and Skinner Plaza will be lit at sundown until Jan. 7. Check out live entertainment at the outdoor stage every Saturday.
Hilton Holiday Train
The Holiday Train at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa is on display at the main lobby. Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Autism Community Together. For more information, call 646-1835 ext. 5501.
'Let There Be Peace' St. Fidelis Friary Christmas Village Display
The annual Christmas display returns to the Agana Shopping Center, open from 6–9 p.m. until Jan. 6. There is no entrance fee.
Micronesia Mall Holidays Lights and Snow Show
This holiday show takes place at center court. A $1 train ride for kids circles a 30-foot Christmas tree with more than 40,000 LED lights that is featured in the center. A musical light show is performed every hour from 1-8 p.m. For more information, call 632-8881.
Christmas caroling
The Guam Symphony Society's Bel Canto Group & the Dandan Famagu'on Children's and Youth Choir will be celebrating the holidays with a series of performances across the island over the next three weeks.
• Dec. 20, 6 p.m. – Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort
• Dec. 21, 10 a.m. – Guam Public Library, Hagåtña*
• Dec. 21, 6 p.m. – Sheraton Laguna Resort**
*Performance with Bel Canto and the Children's and Youth Choirs
**Performance with the Children's and Youth Choirs and Symphony String Trio only
***Performance with the Children's and Youth Choirs
New Year's Eve fireworks show
Enjoy a New Year's Eve fireworks show with the Guam Visitors Bureau. As the New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off on Dec. 31 and the countdown begins to a new year, local residents and visitors alike are invited to look to the skies to enjoy a New Year’s Eve fireworks display over beautiful Tumon Bay and Hagåtña Bay.