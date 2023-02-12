Davilynn “Dae” Perez, 30, and fiance Zachary Damian, 30, have been together since 2014 and have been engaged since November 2022.
The couple has shared many years of Valentine’s Day celebrations. More recently, the two started to take turns treating the other to generous outpouring of gifting, decorating, cooking, toasting and celebrating every Feb. 14.
Perez explained she has always enjoyed the lovers' holiday.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I looked forward to Valentine’s Day. The goodies exchanged with classmates, everyone wearing red or pink to school,” she recalled. “My mom sent me Valentine’s Day gifts every year. She’s the reason I truly love Valentine’s Day.”
Perez remembers the day being special and she looked forward to receiving candygrams and going to events and dances as she entered middle and high school.
“It is definitely something I cherish,” she said.
Perez thinks although it can be considered over commercialized it is definitely a special day.
“I feel that everyone has different love languages and I respect that. Some are gift-givers and love to shower their loved one with goodies. Some choose acts of service to show their love and that’s OK too. Some choose words of affirmation and opt to not spend so much money on gifts,” she explained. “I’ve had a bit of all experiences on Valentine’s Day and I honestly appreciated and loved them all. It really depends on the person.”
What Damian looks forward to every year on Valentine’s Day is celebrating how far the two have come as a couple.
Perez and Damian got engaged last November in Paris, France at the Palace of Versailles. Damian arranged for a photographer to be present in the crowd, but sneaking around and snapping pictures inconspicuously.
The two are passionate travelers and wish they could travel all year long, but alas, such is life. Work gets in the way and life doesn’t allow us to travel as much as we would like to. This year, the couple is spending Valentine’s Day in Manila, Philippines attending a wedding expo to plan for their big day planned for February 2024.
Perez says she used to look forward to flowers and romantic dinners on Valentine’s Day, but new traditions have become more exciting.
“Now we do this thing where we take turns each year planning our Valentine’s Day surprises for each other,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun because we’re both pretty competitive and we tend to always try to outdo each other, but it’s all in good fun and we both enjoy it. A little romantic competitiveness never hurt anybody.”
While the surprising is a new and exciting thing for the couple, Damian still cherishes the tradition of getting his fiancee flowers every year.
“Flowers really are his favorite though,” said Perez. “You see, when we first started dating, he was away at law school and we were doing long distance so every month he sent me flowers but on Valentine’s Day, he sent the nicest, biggest ones.”
The couple understands that the holiday might not be for everybody.
“We know some people who may find Valentine’s Day extremely cheesy, but we also feel that maybe it’s because they haven’t found the one who makes them want to be extra cheesy or romantic,” said Perez. “When you’re in love, you should want to express it and be proud with no care of how others perceive it. You’re just too happy to care. I wish everyone experienced a love like that.”
The tradition of surprises for the couple is not going anywhere anytime soon.
“I’m a sucker for Valentine’s Day and I know people may think it’s cheesy or corny but we really enjoy these surprises,” Perez said. “It keeps things exciting and surprising. After being together for years you have to spice things up.”