Fashion for a Cause: Analista & Co. to raise funds for Catholic Social Service Food Pantry

A Guam-based fashion brand has announced its partnership with Catholic Social Service to raise funds for the CSS Food Pantry.
"From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Analista & Co. will donate $15 for each hoodie that is sold and $5 for each T-shirt and custom button-up sold," the brand stated in its announcement. "Hoodies start at $79, tees start at $35 and custom button-ups start at $85. Orders may be placed on www.analistaandco.com or through Instagram @analista_co."
This year, Analista & Co. chose Catholic Social Service as the beneficiary of its "Fashion for a Cause" project. CSS manages over 15 programs for the elderly, abused, impoverished, homeless and individuals with disabilities, the release stated. Funds will stay local and specifically benefit the CSS Food Pantry, which provides emergency food assistance to thousands of Guam residents and families each year.
"This project means a lot to us because it helps island residents get their critical needs met," said Norman Analista, the fashion brand's founder. "Shopping and gift-giving are fun aspects of the holiday season and businesses like A&C undoubtedly thrive on these activities. But the holidays are also a time to reflect on those less fortunate and what we can do to help them."
This is not the first time Analista & Co. has raised funds for community projects, the announcement added.
"In October 2020, A&C teamed up with commercial model Philip Fusco, based in New York, to launch 'Hoodies for a Cause.' The goal was to raise funds for programs that support mental health," the release stated. "Fusco was featured in A&C apparel in a photoshoot at Kings Park Psychiatric Center, a former state-run psychiatric hospital in Kings Park, New York. It operated from 1885 until 1996. When the State of New York closed the facility, the few remaining patients were transferred to the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center. 'Hoodies for a Cause' raised $1,020, which was donated to the Salvation Army Guam Corps' Lighthouse Recovery Center on Dec. 1, 2020."
SUBHED:
About Analista & Co.
Analista & Co. was established in 2018 to meet the growing demand for custom clothing in Guam. A&C has collaborated with dozens of celebrities and global influencers from the U.S., Philippines, Norway, Spain, Japan, Bulgaria and Dubai. The brand's flagship store is located in the Tumon Sands Plaza.
A&C most recently worked with celebrated couture designer Michael Cinco in a photoshoot featuring A&C apparel in Dubai. Philippine singer and actor Ronnie Liang also exclusively wore A&C apparel in a tourism campaign to promote the Philippine province of Sulu.
In May 2020, A&C added wedding apparel to its line of product offerings.
Information was provided in a release.