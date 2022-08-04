 Skip to main content
Fiery fare featured at +82 Pocha K-pub

CHICKEN FEET STEW: The Chicken Feet Stew ($22) is a street food delicacy offered at +82 Pocha. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

A husband-and-wife team is working a fiery menu and creative offering of cocktails to provide a heated K-pub experience in Tumon.

COMING IN HOT: The Chicken Feet Stew ($22) is a Korean street food delicacy that requires more than six hours of preparation. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

The concept at +82 Pocha, which opened in April, offers food that encourages people to drink, and drinks that encourage people to snack.

“Pocha originally means a hand-pulled, street food cart in the Korean language. It evolved from that into more brick-and-mortar operations, so the quality and hospitality improved,” explained owner Peter Park. “+82 is the country code for South Korea.”

He added: ”We want to provide good hospitality and tasty food, and also we provide recommendations for soju drinks – we are constantly working recipes for our soju cocktails.”

Soju is a clear, distilled alcoholic beverage often derived from grains, but also from tubers, including potatoes and yams.

“Soju is 17% alcohol compared to 5% to a beer, but less than whiskey,” Park said. "We are definitely trying to be creative with our soju menu.”

HUSBAND-AND-WIFE TEAM: Peter Park, right, and Mina Kim are a husband-and-wife team operating +82 Pocha K-pub in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Park emphasizes the focus of the menu at +82 Pocha.

“We deal with spicy food here, because Koreans love spicy food, especially spicy chicken feet. It’s street food."

The menu is fairly straightforward at +82 Pocha, with about two dozen items. “We just wanted to keep it as simple as possible,” said Park.

Some like it hot

Mina Kim, Peter’s wife, is responsible for creating the blazing-hot dishes coming out the +82 Pocha kitchen. She explained the preparation of the chicken feet, a street food delicacy that is one of the specialties of the pub.

“It’s my mom’s recipe, and there are so many steps,“ Mina explained. “It takes so much time to process the chicken feet – cleaning and trimming them – and then there are several cooking methods needed to make the taste and texture, maybe six or seven hours total prep time.”

The Chicken Feet Stew is not a dish for the faint of heart.

“I make it a 7 or 8 out of 10 on the spiciness level. It comes out very spicy out of the kitchen,” said Mina.

“K-Fire Chicken with Cheese is a dish we’ve imported from Korea. Customers can choose the spice level from 1 to 10 – level 1 is a tiny bit spicy,” said Peter.

SOUR 82: The Sour 82 ($8) is a soju-based cocktail loaded with fresh lemons. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

They both laugh as Mina interjects: “Level 10 is like fire, it will burn your mouth!”

Cool off with a drink

By design, there are a battery of sophisticated adult beverages at the ready to help extinguish, or at least dull, the effect from the molten lava spicy food. The Sour 82 ($8), is a soju-based cocktail that stands out as a refreshing, carbonated drink with two or three whole lemons as a garnish. 

The Melona-ju ($8) is served with a Melona frozen popsicle inserted into the cocktail just before serving. The frozen treat, still on the stick, can act as a direct agent to combat the angry heat of the spicy food.

