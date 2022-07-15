Flowing figures and feelings: Provido showcases prints at 'Sentience' exhibit in Tamuning

A young, multi-faceted artist is using printmaking techniques to express herself in her senior art exhibit currently on display at the Signature Coffee Bar in Tamuning.
Zoe Sabine Provido's "Sentience" art show exhibits a series of monotype and chine-collé prints created over the final years of her art studies at the Temple University, Japan Campus.
"A lot of my work is figurative, and my primary technique is monotype, which for me is a very expressive and immediate medium," she said.
"Sentience is the capacity to feel emotions and feelings, so I felt it was an appropriate theme to encapsulate my work," Provido explained.
Provido's creativity is in her blood, as her mom, Nancy, is an art educator in the field of ceramics, and her dad, Gino, is well-known in visual merchandising with a background in painting and drawing.
"My primary and main theme is definitely the human figure. As I look through references and anatomical studies, the concepts flow from there."
Because Provido wanted a more organic display of her work, she is using large wooden frames that have been fashioned into easels to present most of the prints. The frames are freestanding, can be moved easily, and most importantly, display the artwork in an unobtrusive way.
"We didn't want to drill into the walls and damage the paint on the walls, so we opted for these easels, which we borrowed from Mr. Jeff Skvaril," she said.
Thirteen pieces of printmaking are on display at the cafe, and the artist is often present to discuss her work. Also on display is a series of photographs, and books that have been hand-bound by the artist.
Those attending the show can inspect the artwork up close to see the delicate textures produced in the printmaking techniques.
Collectors interested in acquiring a piece might be out of luck, as the majority of the work has already been sold.
Those interested in viewing the art show "Sentience" have today and tomorrow to check it out – the artist will be taking the exhibit down Saturday around 5 p.m.