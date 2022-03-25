The Department of Agriculture is inviting the island of Guam to start Earth Month on the right foot by attending a free Life Skills Workshop at the Hågat Sagan Bisita on April 9.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., this is their first-ever free community opportunity, according to a press release.
The workshop, which is free to all residents, will focus on activities and skills that promote health and wellness, personal development, and food independence or environmentally-friendly and sustainable farming.
Attendees will interact with partners and learn, among other things, how to catch octopus, build a pallet dog house, throw and repair talaya, which are traditional fishing nets, learn how to protect their plants from invasive pests.
Team 27, a group belonging to the Dan Dorr Advanced Leadership Seminar, will participate as well. The team will represent agencies including the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Guam Memorial Hospital Agency, and Department of Agriculture. Private sector partners also include The Guam Daily Post and Bank of Guam, according to the press release.
For more information regarding the free workshop, contact Christine Camacho Fejeran, Forestry and Soil Resources Division Chief at Christine.Fejeran@doag.guam.gov or 671-300- 7976/5/7.