What started as a small workout session with a friend has grown into small community that exercises together daily – while maintaining a safe social distance from one another – online.
Before the governor's social distancing directive, Jess Rosales and her fitness group would meet at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park at Ypao Beach and exercise outdoors.
Now the group meets via Zoom video calls, a group that has recently grown to about 12 people who work out together at home.
So far, Rosales said, the experience has been positive, with most people motivated and excited to jump onto the video call and asking what workout regimen she's planned for the day.
During each hourly session, Rosales would demonstrate the workout while offering modifications to make exercises less difficult for others.
Exercises range from upper- to lower-body workouts and sometimes cardio.
Depending on everyone's schedule, the group meets every Monday through Saturday.
Rosales encourages others adopt the idea of their own online workout session, which is a great way to stay fit and healthy, while doing a fun activity and keeping in touch with family and friends.
"Even though you're practicing social distancing, at the same time you're still able to have fun and communicate and get together with your friends and your family," she said. "I think it's a great idea for others to do the same."