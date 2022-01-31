A group of friends and family who weren't going to let COVID-19 stall their lives hiked around the island, in stages.
Alan Sung, who organized the group, divided the hike into 11 segments, one hike a week. "We would meet every Wednesday and we averaged about 12 kilometers a day, which took about four or four and a half hours per hike," Sung said. "Our route was the coastline perimeter of the island, which is about 125.5 km."
The group launched the hike Oct. 6, and departed the CHamoru Village in Hagåtña to the T. Stell Newman Visitor Center in Sånta Rita-Sumai. The home stretch of the hike was completed Jan. 12, when the group started at the Burger King in Tumon and walked to CHamoru Village.
"Guam is a beautiful place, but when you're walking, you really see how much trash is just being tossed along the road, soda cans, beer cans and bottles, we need to be aware of these things so we can fix it," said Ho Jin Song, a restaurateur and one of the hiking group members.
"Another thing you notice when you are on foot is the deteriorating condition of the roads, and the overgrown vegetation makes it difficult for pedestrians to see and be seen," added Ho Jin Song.
One of the issues the group encountered while hiking was the stray dog population. "It's not only the strays, but also family pets that are off the leash, it's a real problem," said Alan Sung. "We had an incident where one of our group was knocked down by a dog, it's a real concern."
Added Ho Jin Song: "Guam has beautiful nature for tourists to enjoy but the trash, road conditions and stray dogs are a scary problem."
When asked about the highlights of the hike, the group chimed in simultaneously, the Southern stages. Alan Sung remembered, "Stage 3 was Cetti Bay lookout to Malesso village, it was beautiful!"