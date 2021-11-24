A pair of Guam musicians has gone international with their contribution to the latest album for K-pop girl group sensation TWICE.
"Formula of Love: O+T=<3" dropped Nov. 12 and features the single "Hello," a bilingual rap track created in part by Guam artists Jed and David Dior, writing the lyrics and producing the beats.
"Hello" mixes English and Korean rap on top of a hip-hop heavy track. With lyrics like "Hello, we up run this city, yo," and "Ah yeah, ain't no one compare to me, I know," Jed describes the song as an anthem for all TWICE fans. Voiced by group members Nayeon, Momo and Chaeyoung, as of Nov. 19 the single had more than 1,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.
"The song is about feeling yourself and channeling your inner boss girl," Jed said in a press release Tuesday.
Jed began working with Dior on "Hello" in early July with the goal of giving fans something different from TWICE's usual pop sounds.
"David and I created a song with a big influence from female hip-hop artists like Doja Cat and Saweetie. The sound we went for was a big 180, sonically, from TWICE's previous tracks," Jed added. "The trio that voiced the song really showcased their rapping skills and overall versatility as artists."
Though Jed and Dior have been grinding in the music industry for more than a decade, the success of "Hello" almost seems overnight. When a JYP representative contacted Dior in search of rap demos fit for a girl group, he knew who to call.
"I sent Jed the 'Hello' instrumental and he recorded his vocals and sent it back the same day. Jed did his thing and killed it. The demo sounded amazing and seemed perfect for what JYP was looking for," Dior said.
"I sent the demo to the JYP rep. They immediately loved it and decided that they were going to use it for the upcoming TWICE album. I couldn't believe we made the cut."
Opening new doors
With the success of "Hello," the duo said they'll continue to collaborate as they have been for the last few years, trading instrumentals and vocals and sharing ideas.
"Producing for the K-pop genre was something that never even crossed my mind, but I'm so blessed that it happened," Jed said. "I have to thank David for helping me get this opportunity. It wouldn't have happened without him. This placement opens a bunch of new doors and I'm excited for what the future holds. 'Hello' is just the beginning."
Information was provided in a press release.
(Daily Post Staff)