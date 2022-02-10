Guam Philharmonic Foundation announces Miss Saigon casting call

'MOANA JR.': Guam High School's Kayori Hofschneider sings "How Far I'll Go" as she plays the character of Moana in World Theater Productions' "Moana Jr." The play was presented at the Pacific Islands Club Amphitheater in June 2021. WTP is working with the Guam Philharmonic Foundation to create a production of "Miss Saigon" this fall. Post file photo