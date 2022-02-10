Guam Philharmonic Foundation announces Miss Saigon casting call

The Guam Philharmonic Foundation Inc. is looking for actors, pit chorus singers, musicians, dancers, technical crew and production management for its upcoming production of "Miss Saigon."
The production comes as the organization celebrates its fifth anniversary. The philharmonic is working with World Theater Productions to present the Tony Award-winning musical this fall, according to a release.
The musical is a 1970's adaptation of "Madame Butterfly," the opera by Giacomo Puccini. Unlike the opera, set in Japan in the early 1900s, "Miss Saigon" takes place in Vietnam around the fall of Saigon in April 1975.
Those interested in auditioning for a role in the play should email the following to audition@wtpguam.com:
• CV/resume
• Headshot
• Audition video (link or file)
Successful candidates will be invited for callbacks.
Other opportunities include:
• Pit chorus
• Orchestra musicians
• Dancers
• Technical crew
• Production management
Music and theater
The philharmonic is committed to becoming the "leader in music and arts education for youth and adults throughout Guam and Micronesia through the presentation of innovative programming and repertoire choices that showcase both local and internationally acclaimed artists," according to the press release. Their first project is the award-winning Tumon Bay Youth Orchestra.
In this upcoming endeavor, both the philharmonic and World Theater Productions will be expanding their reach, as well as their list of accomplishments.
Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, and with the support of the dedicated actors, dancers, musicians, crew, parents, supporters and the Guam community at large, WTP presented over 15 virtual theater workshops and two Disney musicals – "Moana Jr." and "Frozen Jr." – that featured Guam youths ages 18 and below.
"After a two-year delay and with the promise of performing for live audiences this year, the artistic team looks forward to working with adult performers and a more expanded team of musicians and technical crew," according to the press release.
"Together, WTP and GPF endeavor to partner with other like-minded artists, supporters and musical lovers to elevate our performing arts industry in Guam. We have many exceptionally talented artists in our island paradise; they deserve the best performance opportunities, training and venues to perform in."
Many residents might recall other WTP productions, led by Executive Producer Margarita Dancel. They include "Les Misérables School Edition," "Mamma Mia!" and "RENT." The performances were able to raise enough money to donate to local charities, including the Guam Homeless Coalition and the University of Guam Endowment Foundation.