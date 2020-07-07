I Mañe'lu Cultural Arts Program, Guma' I Mañe'lu, represented the island's ancient and Spanish era music and dance in a very modern venue.
"The group was invited to participate in the 2020 Swiat Pod Kyczera Folklore Festival in Poland this summer," said Luke Tedtaotao, founder and instructor of the program.
"However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival coordinators decided to host the festival virtually, so as not to disrupt their 26-year tradition."
Tedtaotao said I Mañe'lu Cultural Arts Program is a fairly new group.
He was originally a student of Saina Francisco Rabon and Saina Eileen Meno, masters of CHamoru dance.
"In 2017, I began teaching at (George Washington High School), where I formed the school-based program, I Mañe'lu. In 2018, after seeing the interest of my students go beyond just the classroom setting, I decided to form the community-based program, which services members as young as 4 years old."
The group has members who live as far north as Yigo and as far south as Inarajan.
"We are lucky to have a great support system in the Mangilao mayor, vice mayor and mayoral staff," he stated.
Promoting language, culture
Tedtaotao said as a cultural artist, he he has traveled with the Guam Visitors Bureau to places like Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and the Philippines to promote Guam's language and culture through song and dance. He's also participated in the Festival of Pacific Arts, traveling to American Samoa in 2008 to represent the CHamoru people.
He said these efforts are important in the perpetuation and preservation of the culture.
"I do believe that when the opportunity arises to travel to another place in this world, to represent the CHamoru people, we should grasp that opportunity. Participating in festivals such as this doesn't only expose Guam and the CHamoru people, but it allows our members to grow as performers and as people," he stated. "After traveling to American Samoa, it made me realize just how much more work needs to be done at the home front. Seeing and hearing the native languages of each island being spoken by their youngest members to their oldest members, fluently, made me realize that I want that to be Guam one day."
He added, "By exposing our youth today to these opportunities to travel abroad, it not only exposes them to the world, but hopefully, it'll expose them to themselves. And their true desire to preserve the language and culture."
'Honored' to represent Guam
He said this year's summer festival was "the first year that any group from Guam was invited and participated in the Swiat Pod Kyczera Folklore Festival in Poland."
The group created a video of music and dance representing the two eras. Their video performance was shared with other participants at 2 a.m. July 5.
"We were honored to be invited to the festival and honored to still be able to participate despite the pandemic, to represent Guam and the CHamoru people," Tedtaotao said.
He added that the festival coordinators have invited I Mañe'lu back to participate in the 2021 and 2022 festivals.