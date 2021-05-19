'I wanted to do something big': Boy Scout coordinates cleanup at Korean Air Flight 801 Memorial

When Boy Scout Nathan Williams began his quest to earn Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable, he knew the service project he chose had to be significant.
"As a scout, when you work your way to the top, the last requirement is to do a big service project," said Williams. "Whether that's from painting a school, painting more lines on the road – just doing anything to help the community. So I wanted to do something big."
Williams is a member of Boy Scouts Troop 203. He must complete the rank requirements before turning 18, to earn the rank that only 4% of Boy Scouts have attained.
"Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment – perhaps without equal – that is recognized across the country and even the world," according to the Boy Scouts of America. "Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements. 'Eagle Scout' is not just an award; it is a state of being."
In searching for the perfect service project, Williams thought about places he has visited while exploring the outdoors.
"Ever since I moved here, I just discovered this when I was off-roading, and I just always thought it was cool, the monument," said Williams.
The monument he spoke of was built to honor the 229 people who died on Korean Air Flight 801, which crashed in Nimitz Hill on Aug. 6, 1997.
The aircraft was on approach to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport when it crashed due to pilot error, according to the investigation by U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
A black marble obelisk was unveiled as a memorial to the crash victims in 1998.
Members of the island community have volunteered over the years to clean the memorial and the area surrounding it.
"But it was never fully taken care of. So that's why one of my projects is to bring it back to when it was first built. It will never be as clean as it was, but I wanted it to be at least presentable now for the next anniversary, when families come to see their loved ones," said Williams.
The cleanup coordinated by Williams took place on Saturday, May 15.
The large-scale cleanup included pressure washing the monument and surrounding concrete areas, and cutting overgrown vegetation around the memorial.
Donations and other support
"We have kids from my troop, we have some kids from Navy JRTOC from the school, and we have the Navy Seabees. They brought out about nine volunteers," said Williams.
He collaborated with the Navy Seabees and others for equipment and supplies.
"I believe Navy Seabees brought their own pressure washers," Williams said. "They brought a 450-gallon, five-ton 6 by 6 filled with water for all the pressure washers. Home Depot donated two pressure washers. Mr. Raymond Gomez is the manager at Home Depot, he approved it, and he gave us two water blasters for the day."
He said the cleanup was funded through donations, which also included food and drinks for the volunteers.
"Naval Base commissary has donated $125 worth of food and drinks," said Williams. "The Guam Visitors Bureau has donated five containers of water. So everything out here has been donated. The time has been donated, the equipment and money. Everything was donated. The project cost is zero."
Williams thanked those who donated supplies and volunteered their time as part of the cleanup effort.