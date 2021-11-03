Multiplatinum recording artist, singer, songwriter, fashionista and actress Pia Mia has released her first holiday EP, "Christmas," now available across all music streaming platforms.
"Recorded in a studio decked out in full Christmas decor and accompanied by a full orchestra and choir, the three new tracks feature the global pop star's signature sweet and soulful voice, which has established her name in the music industry where she continuously releases timeless pop smashes for listeners around the world," according to a release announcing the EP.
The original tracks – "Home," "Unwrap Me" and "NYE" – combine Pia Mia's vocal talents with warm and upbeat melodies. The EP was produced and arranged by Derrick "Bigg D" Baker and Canon Lamb.
"The new music comes fresh off the heels of her EP 'My Side,' which marked a change in musical tonality with smooth R&B-tinged hooks," the release added. "She also recently released the fun and bombastic club anthems 'Princess,' (which included one of the first 'virtual' music videos shot during COVID) and 'Hot,' which featured Sean Paul and Flo Milli."
Born and raised on Guam, Pia Mia fell in love with music and performing at an early age. She joined school and community musicals and theater, and began to post covers of her musical performances on YouTube. Quickly becoming a viral sensation, Pia moved to Los Angeles and signed with Grammy Award-winning producer Babyface. She has since collaborated with a number of chart-topping artists including Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy, Chris Brown and Tyga.
Information was provided in a press release.