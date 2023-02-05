Incredibly talented and roots-driven Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco recognized for traditional CHamoru art

Young, impressive and multifaceted artist Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco, 25, was selected for a fellowship along with 45 others by United States Artists, a Chicago-based nonprofit art organization that has awarded fellowships for the last 17 years. This year was the first time someone representing Guam was named a fellow. Artists from 19 states and Puerto Rico were also selected.
Siongco was recognized for his work in the traditional arts of CHamoru weaving.
From grasshopper to fashion week
“Weaving is my primary medium,” he said. “I started when I was about 8 in my CHamoru class at Upi (Elementary School).”
The first thing Siongco remembers weaving was a grasshopper. His work stems beyond anything simplistic these days. His work has gone as far as fashion week in London and in other areas where one would least expect weaving to go.
“Something clicked and it blew my little mind, that all the baskets and hats that filled the classroom were just leaves that grew so abundantly in my own backyard,” he remembered.
After his teacher showed him how to weave a few things, he sought more.
“At that particular time, I couldn't find anyone else to teach me further. So I would spend time at home with things already made and replicate them - baskets, hats, birds, and other items,” he said.
A few years later, Siongco’s family relocated to Washington state, where he completed high school.
“No longer having coconut trees in my backyard, I explored other mediums like origami and ceramics. But every time I would visit back home, I would pick leaves and make sure I didn't forget what the land and our saina taught me,” he said. “I since have learned more about åkgak (pandanus), loom weaving, and other traditional styles from other practitioners.”
Siongco has dedicated his life to his art and sharing what he's learned with others. He double majored in ethnobotany and Indigenous art at Evergreen State College in 2019.
While he still considers himself “learning more about the art form,” Siongco leads workshops for folks to learn and enjoy the medium locally and within the diaspora.
“I also incorporate teaching into my exhibit work and jewelry business,” he added.
‘I dreamt about what I could do’
With the $50,000 prize for his traditional art fellowship, Siongco plans on hosting more workshops, producing more of his work, and showcasing other artists.
“Oftentimes, for an artist, the most costly thing is time, if not materials. This grant allows me the time to focus beyond making ends meet, while also giving the chance to bring in and support other artists as well,” he said.
Siongco was invited to apply for the fellowship offered through United States Artists.
“I'm not sure who nominated me, but I'm forever grateful. There were more than 500 people in the pool that I was in this past year, and I can remember filling in my application just moments before it was due,” he said. “‘Turned in is better than perfect,’ I repeated to myself as I was stressed and typing. It would be just shy of an entire year until I heard anything.”
It was a lengthy selection process for the panel, Siongco recalled. “For that entire time, I just had to go about my life and not fixate. Sure, I dreamt about what I could do with (the fellowship grant) but I didn't want to have an expectation to be met with disappointment,” he said.
Siongco didn’t expect learning to weave in elementary school would lead to what it has for him today.
“I was just a kid messing around with leaves. I had no idea that it would grow into something where I would connect people with their heritage, or that it would allow me to showcase in spaces that had never seen a CHamoru person before,” he said.
For more of Siongco’s work, follow him on Instagram @Rockin_Roquin and visit RockinRoquin.com.