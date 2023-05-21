If you are interested in classical and renaissance culture with an aesthetic component for your children to become exposed to and study, you might find it at the Guam Conservatory of Arts.
The conservatory is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to providing comprehensive performing arts training to the communities of Guam.” It recently placed roots in Barrigada, where budding students can take part in offerings of fine arts training in ballet and music led by a classically trained professional of ballet and music who grew up on Guam.
The conservatory offers classes in ballet and musical instruments, including the piano, violin, cello, viola, French horn, flute, clarinet and oboe.
Eugene Bob Bordallo is president and artistic director of the conservatory. He has more than 25 years of experience in ballet, having been both a dancer and teacher in San Francisco and New York. Bordallo spent years on Guam in the early 1970s and took his first piano lesson at the Academy of Music, which he described as a long-standing institution that many children went through.
Bordallo’s parents moved his family to San Francisco where he continued to train in piano and took organ lessons. His older sister was involved in dance, which led him to the studio and onto his pre-professional training and the beginning of his classical training in ballet.
“I would say the majority of my sort of pre-professional training in dance was at the San Francisco Conservatory of Ballet. I took classes at San Francisco Ballet School and then started auditioning around for companies and then San Francisco Ballet company contracted me,” Bordallo said.
After many years of dancing in the Bay Area, Bordallo completed a liberal studies degree at San Francisco State University. Throughout college, he was always dancing.
“I was taking classes or else I was teaching in community centers in San Francisco and eventually moved to New York,” he said.
While for most, this sounds like an impressive evolution, but a modest Bordallo says he did not have an illustrious career. However, he does note that for many dancers, the goal is just to get hired by a company.
“At least I could say that I did that and also I did work for a modern dance company without ever having taken a modern dance class in my life. But that would just go to the training of classical ballet, you know, and that's really what this is about,” he said.
Return to Guam
Classical ballet training is tantamount to a career in professional dance, according to Bordallo. Classical ballet is precisely why he agreed to move back to the island and start the Guam Conservatory of Arts, to help cultivate a generation of dancers from Guam with the skills needed to pursue ballet, or other dance, professionally.
It was a turn of events that led Bordallo to return to Guam and embark on the nonprofit, which he now works full time in addition to teaching classes.
“I came to Guam in 2019 to visit family for the holidays and I have a number of nieces and nephews doing dance and music. During that trip, I sat in on their ballet classes. I went to recitals, dance recitals, music recitals, … and I saw a lot of enthusiasm, you know, with their kids and a lot of just natural exuberance for dance. But I didn't see a level of training, if any of these kids wanted to pursue dance at a professional level, could do so,” he said.
What Bordallo meant was they needed classical ballet.
“It's not an option. It just isn't. And so, again, I sat in on ballet classes here on Guam, but I just didn't feel like it was the level of quality that I grew up having,” he said.
It was a question from a relative of Bordallo who asked, “What is it going to take for you to move back to Guam?”
“I need a purpose. I need a mission. It wasn't enough just to get a normal job. I was already living in New York for about 25 years, and I was content there. But because I had seen and gone to dance studios for many years, when she asked me, ‘What could you see yourself do?’ I could see myself opening up somewhat of a conservatory focusing on classical ballet, classical music and drama. And just like that, she said, ‘Well, let's do it.’ And we had a meeting and you know, began the whole process.”
A lot of training
Bordallo emphasized the thing that separates the classical arts from mere lessons is the high frequency of training.
“It’s not enough for a child to come in once a week for an hour. That's not going to do anything. You have to up the frequency. Our 5-year-olds come here three times a week. We start them off with three times a week. And those classes are an hour long. But as they get older, they may still come three times a week, but the class is an hour and a half. And then as they get older, they're here four days a week and then they're here five days a week. It's a whole program. It's a whole graded system,” he said.
Bordallo said when you understand the demographics of Guam and the statistics and poverty rate, you realize many households on Guam can't afford lessons at this frequency, which is why he made the nonprofit decision.
“We can do fundraising. We can apply for local grants, federal grants and, you know, just private donations, thereby offering needs-based scholarships,” said Bordallo. “If it were up to me, we wouldn't charge anybody.”
Bordallo expressed the needs-based scholarships are more than just free classes.
“It's not about that. It's signing up for a program. Parents have to be sober in accepting our needs-based scholarships because they have to have a buy-in. It doesn't matter how enthusiastic the child is if the parent isn’t on board,” he said. “It starts off three times a week, preparing the bags, the meals, all of that. It's a big commitment. If they're looking just like for a recreational type of class, there are plenty of other studios on Guam to accommodate that. This is … it's hard. It's hard training. It's not easy.”
Currently, the program has about 25 serious students enrolled.
“We have dropout rates, so we kept our classes capped at 10. Because our classes are very structured, it's hard. Once you close the enrollment for a class, you just don't let anybody in because they can become lost. Every class builds on the previous class. It's slow and steady,” said Bordallo.
'Not big on recitals'
Bordallo explained, if you look at the dancing on Guam, it's primarily hip-hop and the studios are packed with kids wanting to dance. However, their experience will stop after high school with that technique in most cases.
“What a shame is that if any of these kids wanted to pursue dance, it's already too late at graduation age. It's already too late for them. That's why it's critical. If you want to pursue dance at the highest level, you have to begin as early as possible. And your training has to be high quality,” he said. “It becomes a process of them learning about their body and what they can do. So we're not big on recitals here. We're not big on big costumes and sequins and all that stuff. We really just want to focus in on the training. And it's my hope that if there's one child here who wants to pursue dance at the highest levels, they will have made the most of their childhood.”
By the time a dancer graduates from high school at 17 or 18 years old, that's the time they’re a professional dancer, Bordallo said.
“You're entering companies at that age. … If you just spend your time taking hip-hop and lyrical contemporary classes and then decide you want to pursue dance, for the most part, if you're a girl, it's already too late. For boys, there's a little bit more flexibility. But that's why I returned to Guam and left my life in New York City — to establish a place where the youth on Guam can train on a serious level,” he said.
Students love lessons
The Guam Daily Post spoke with Alice Grunzke, 16, an advanced student and ballet teacher who instructs dancers between the ages of 5 and 7. In her advanced training, Bordallo shared Grunzke has made great strides in her jumps and is now jumping like a professional.
The recent high school graduate has been with the conservatory since it started, for a year and a half. Although she enjoys ballet and the structure it offers, she will be pursuing the performing arts and perhaps puppetry in college.
“Ballet is just something I have always done,” she said. “It kept giving me the structure that I asked for. I structured my days, my ... schoolwork all around my dance classes. It turned into expression. It started out as structure and it turned into emotional expression.”
Cynthia Cruz-Sulio's daughter, Danielle, 7, is in the ballet program and is on a scholarship with the conservatory. Her other daughter, Cysally, 6, is taking violin lessons. Cruz-Sulio said she wanted her children to be exposed to the fine arts.
Her girls have been at the conservatory for three months. Cruz-Sulio said the girls love their lessons and she plans on having them stick with the programs.
“I feel like the school systems don't really concentrate on fine arts,” Cruz-Sulio said. “Growing up, we all were exposed to the arts. My mom played the clarinet. My brother played trombone. I was in choir. So we were all exposed to fine arts and I don't see that very much often in the school systems, whether it be (the Guam Department of Education) or charter schools.”
Cruz-Sulio said she understood the importance of local culture and embracing it, but “since we are associated with America, I wanted to them to learn fine art.”
Ysa, 6, and her sister Halainna, 8, are ballet students and daughters of Lynne Burlaza. The girls have been in beginning ballet for about three months and enjoy the classes very much. The family moved recently from Hawaii, where the elder of the sisters took dance classes before. The girls come to class three times a week and their mom is an astute dance mom but says it is up to her daughters if they choose to continue in the program.
“Obviously, it's up to them. I'm actually open and would like to expose them to different types of activities,” Burlaza said.
The classical ballet and music program lessons at the conservatory run all year long, but this summer there will be voice lessons and a youth choir as well as adult ballet lessons, Bordallo said. Find out more at www.guamconservatory.org.