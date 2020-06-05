Islander grads ready to forge a new path

John F. Kennedy High School's Senior Class Council President Edward Reyes stood at the front of the campus holding his diploma, as he watched his fellow classmates drive up for the Guam Department of Education's Grad & Go ceremony Thursday afternoon.
"It feels good," said Reyes. "When we first started this Grad & Go, it didn't really sink in, but now that the day has come we are glad to have something instead of nothing."
Speaking to students and staff at the Upper Tumon high school, he said, "Best of luck for each and every one of you. To my advisors and admin team of JFK: Thank you so much."
A total of 346 students and their families hopped into their vehicles and drove up to the school for the ceremony.
It's Guam DOE's second graduation event held in light of the ongoing pandemic.
"It's a lot (going through my mind). I'm not ready for this," Devontae Catapang said with a smile on his face.
'It's not traditional but it will do'
However, he along with his fellow Islander graduates wished the ceremony could have been different experience.
"I want the traditional way of going up, having a big crowd and being able to say that you made in front of thousands of people. It's just not the same," he said.
"I wanted to walk down the aisle, but COVID-19," said Kaelani Rozanski, as she told her fellow Class of 2020 grads, "good luck and hope you have fun."
"I feel proud," said Leeann Bacani. "But it feels sad because it's not the traditional graduation, but this will do."
"The weather is pretty horrible, but it's ok. I'm thankful," said Tianna Guerrero. "It's not traditional but it will do. Glad I made it."
'Biba JFK! Biba Islanders!'
But, the brief heavy rainfall didn't put a damper on the mood of the graduating seniors, as they rolled up in their decorated cars to take one last look at their school as students.
"I'm feeling great," said Bridgette Belding. "It's just exciting me more because I am getting my diploma."
Maven Dulana's family cheered as they drove up with the top down on their green Mustang convertible.
"I thought it was my grad gift, but we just rented it for the day," said Dulana. "I am just glad I can finally get some closure. The year ended out of nowhere."
"I'm excited," said Leanza Ngiralmuut, as she left this message for her classmates: "Have a good life."
"I am feeling great," said Isabelle Lanada, as she lined up in a row of cars with her squad representing "A-town, Astumbo."
"I know we are crazy and all different, but we made it through this year," she said. "Biba JFK! Biba Islanders!"
GDOE's graduation ceremonies continue next week.