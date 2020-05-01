Descendants of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who served on island more than 100 years ago donated to Guam a silver cup that had been gifted to their grandfather.
The cup bears the inscription: "Al probo y bienquisto Mr. W.E. Safford. Juan Torres, Joaquin L. Guerrero, Luis Torres, Gregorio Perez, Jose L. Guerrero, Jose Palomo. Guam 31 Julio de 1900."
The phrase preceding the list of names, according to Jillette Leon-Guerrero, translates to: "To the honest, upright and well-thought-of Mr. W.E. Safford."
It is believed that the village blacksmith of Hagåtña, Joaquin Espinosa de Leon Guerrero, forged the cup out of silver coins.
U.S. Navy Lt. William E. Safford was assigned to Guam shortly after the Spanish-American war.
"He was appointed as the aide to the first American governor of Guam, Richard Leary, but functioned more like the governor than an aide," Leon-Gerrero stated. Leon-Guerrero is president of Guamology Inc., and a research associate at the University of Guam Micronesia Area Research Center.
The cup was donated to the Guam Museum by Safford's surviving grandchildren – Sister Clare Pratt, RSCJ; Patricia Moriarty; Lucinda Pratt Pearlman; and Mary Brandenburg – on behalf of the family.
In a letter to Leon-Guerrero, Safford's granddaughter Mary Brandenburg, said, "My sisters and I are delighted for this cup to find its 'forever home,' where it rightfully belongs."
'Renaissance man'
Leon-Guerrero first learned of Safford while she was a student at the University of Guam in the 1980s. She was working on "A Year on the Island of Guam," which later won international accolades. While conducting her research, Leon-Guerrero said she reached out to the Safford family.
"I was struck by this Renaissance man who clearly had an affection for the people of Guam. As one who loves historical research, I thought that people should know about this man," Leon-Guerrero said.
In one of her many conversations with the family, Leon Guerrero raised the possibility of them donating the cup to Guam. The family asked for time to consider it.
A while later, Leon-Guerrero heard back from Sister Clare Pratt: "I have been in touch with my three sisters, and we unanimously and enthusiastically want to give our grandfather's silver cup to the Guam Museum. ... This has been a long time coming and it makes our family very happy."
Recording history
U.S. Naval Gov. Leary tasked Safford with dealing with issues related to the people of Guam at the time. With his background as a linguist, scientist and diplomat, the role was a perfect fit.
During Safford's short tenure in Guam he recorded the history of the island from documents in the Spanish archives, wrote the first known Chamorro-English grammar, and conducted a survey of plants and wildlife on the island resulting in his published work, "The Useful Plants of Guam," originally published in 1905 by the Smithsonian Institute.
He also forged close relationships with the leading citizens of Guam, in particular Padre Jose Bernardo Palomo, the first Chamorro priest.
The cup was presented to Safford at his home in Hagåtña by several leading citizens, according to Guamology Inc. A speech was made by one of those in attendance, relating their appreciation of the work that he had done on behalf of the people of Guam and that "they felt thankful above all things for the titles to their land which I had secured to them and their children."
They also said: "In sending you this farewell greeting we wish you with all our soul a happy voyage and prompt arrival at your lares, where more sacred affections await you; we also, send you the expression of affection of this people, who heaps upon you its benediction and respects."
Historic value
Dominica Tolentino, director of the Guam Museum, said the value of the Safford family's donation goes beyond a price tag.
"The historic value of this gift to William Safford from the people of Guam cannot be understated. It represents an important turning point in Guam's history and the beginning of our formal relationship with the United States. But it also represents the very human experience of friendship and respect that sometimes gets overlooked in the stories of change, colonialism and the complex interactions between two different cultures," Tolentino stated.
"Guam and its people were not just simply new subjects of the United States. Unlike the first naval governor of Guam he served under, I believe Safford saw the island as beautiful and the culture and traditions of the time as worthy of admiration and protection. Safford's family also understood the value of this cup and found it fitting it should be returned to Guam."
Tolentino also thanked Leon-Guerrero, who was "instrumental in bringing this important piece of history back to our island for generations to learn from and appreciate."