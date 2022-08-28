Who would have thought a construction professional from Guam would be a horse lover and owner? Robert Manalo, who is part owner of 5M Construction Corp., dabbles in other activities that are not common on Guam. He is also the owner of five horses.
Manalo is a horse enthusiast who travels around the U.S. and Canada to raise and show his horses.
“I own ﬁve horses. One in Canada and four in Iowa,” he said. Training and boarding the animals can be challenging while living on Guam.
“I would like to thank Richard Yoder and his family in Iowa because they are the ones training and boarding my four horses,” he said.
All five of Manalo’s horses are Percheron draft horses, a French breed. Percherons are typically gray or black in color. They stand about 5 to 6 feet in height, and average around 1,900 to 2,600 pounds.
“They are also noted for their intelligence and desire to work,” Manalo said.
The five horses are L.D.'s Jeremiah, a 2-year-old black gelding; Belle Ryan Hogan, a 1-year-old gray stallion; Kealy’s Ace in the Hole, a 4-year-old black stallion; DLF Limerick, a 4-year-old gray mare; and Belle Ryan Ivoree a 6-year-old gray mare.
Kealy’s Ace in the Hole is a multiple-time champion in a competition in Canada, Manalo said.
“DLF Limerick recently won third place at the Halter show in the 4-to-6-year-old division, and eighth place for the 4-to-6-year-old division at the World Percheron Congress 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. They were driven by Kent Anderson, who is a friend of mine,” he said.
The World Percheron Congress is a horse competition held every four years in the U.S. and Canada. This July, it was held in Canada.
“I have a partnership in Nova Scotia, Canada – Belle Ryan Percheron Farm. One of my mares is living there until my horse barn is built,” said Manalo.
'They are exquisite animals'
Since Manalo was a young man, he's wanted to own horses.
“They are exquisite animals. Fortunately, during the pandemic, I was given the opportunity to check some breeds of horses in various countries such as France, Canada and the United States. As I was looking at different breeds, the Percheron horses caught my eye and attention because they are a gentle giant,” he said.
Manalo told The Guam Daily Post it has only been two years since he acquired his ﬁrst Percheron, and he taught himself about the world of horses through research.
“I watched many videos about Percheron horses. I traveled to Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Florida and Pennsylvania to learn even further about these great horses and met with several horse breeders,” he said. "They showed me how to take care of and carefully approach the horses."
This July was Manalo’s first time to compete in a horse competition, he said.
“The World Percheron Congress 2022 was my first, but I plan to do more in the years to come,” he said. “As I was representing Guam, not a lot of people knew of the island so they were surprised that someone from here knew about horses as well I did.”
Manalo said he was surprised at the hospitality and friendliness of the people in Canada.
“The people at the competition were thoughtful and kind to me. The Anderson family from the Charleswood Percheron Farm, in particular, showed me nothing but kindness during my stay there. They helped me to prepare my horses for the competition and gave me tips and advice.”
It is more than a labor of love for Manalo.
“It’s definitely a passion of mine. My horses bring me happiness and thrill, especially when competing in these competitions. I’ve met and made many friends with new people simply because of these horses,” he said.
Currently, Manalo is building a horse barn in Ocala, Florida, which he said is described as the horse capital of the world.
“Hopefully, by 2023, I can bring all my horses to the Winoak Percheron Farm.”