The Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña is inviting the island community to an online film festival, which will feature two-family friendly, heartwarming movies.
The films – "Family Story" and "Where I Belong" – have been featured in international film festivals. They showcase the dynamics of family relations as we follow the journey of two young men who are on the road to discovering who they are and what road they will take into their future.
"We hope that this online event serves as an opportunity for everyone on this island to take a break, relax and enjoy our Japanese movies at home during this difficult time," consulate general officials stated in a press release.
The Japanese films include English subtitles and will be shown in February as part of the "Japanese Online Film Festival" sponsored by the consulate general's office. This online event is free of charge and exclusive for current Guam residents only.
'Family Story'
Takuya drops out of the college to give his music career a shot. His parents, apple farmers in Nagano, aren't aware of his decision and continue supporting him. When Takuya was a low-teen, he experienced a major setback in his life and ever since he feels repulsion and defiance against his father, Toru, whose only goal seemed to make Takuya take over his business.
With his music career coming to a slump, Takuya goes through a second phase of sense of failure and loneliness and decides to go back to see his father for the first time in years.
Director: Takeyoshi Yamamoto
Cast: Masaki Okada/ Saburo Tokito / Naomi Zaizen
Drama/2018/Color/79min
Trailer: http://freestone.jp/service/sales/1011
'Where I Belong'
Abandoned by his parents as a child, Shoto Izumi (Kento Hayashi) has grown up a thief and mugger preying upon defenseless women and the elderly. After inadvertently stabbing a victim, he escapes into the remote hills of Miyazaki Prefecture where he assists an injured elderly woman, Suma (Etsuko Ichihara). He plans to rob her of all her money, but is embraced by the warmth of the townspeople who mistake him for Suma’s grandson. Shoto somehow gets recruited into helping with mountain foraging work and festival preparations, and gradually, finds his hardened heart undergoing a change. He encounters Michi (Mina Fujii), a local girl who has returned home after 10 years who seems to stokes in him further remorse of his criminal past. Seeking redemption and a “do over” in life, Shota finds himself facing a critical decision.
Director: Shinji Higashi
Cast: Kento Hayashi, Etsuko Ichihara
Drama/2017/Color/108min/Vista
Trailer: http://freestone.jp/service/sales/199
Sign up to watch
Those interested in watching are asked to send an email with your name to kohobunkacgjguam@ag.mofa.go.jp.
The office will send a customized URL to access and watch the movies online. There is a limited number of views available for each movie showing, and slots will be given on a first come, first served basis.
With your customized URL, you can stream the movies anytime between 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1 and 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14. Once you click “Play”, you have 48 hours to watch the movie.
For security reasons, this customized URL is single-IP Protected and Geo-Blocked. This means you cannot share this customized URL with other people electronically, and the URL is only accessible within Guam, according to the press release. Residents will have to sign up individually.