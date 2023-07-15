"Kårera, Voyage of Wonder" is the new multimedia show being featured at the SandCastle in Tumon that boasts a cast of more than 50 members – 20 from Guam, three from Saipan, many from Samoa, one from Australia, one from Los Angeles, several from Canada and others from other areas around the globe.
The spectacular production is something truly unique and like nothing Guam has showcased before. Stunning visuals, live vocals, musical performances, fire dances and magnificent choreography are what the show promises its viewers.
It begins with talented frontrunners who appear throughout the presentation in all the acts – A'ate, Billy and Tilly – who are not easily forgotten. A'ate is played by 29-year-old Neven Connolly from Australia, and his character's role is similar to that of a mime or clown. The couple, Billy and Tilly, are played by Daniel Chang, 21, from Canada; and Jolie Ponchetti, 22, from Los Angeles.
The production does not follow a linear story but rather flows with music, visuals, singing and dance numbers influenced by cultures from the Asia-Pacific region.
It's quickly evident the cast has spent many long hours training and rehearsing the stunning choreography featured in the production. Especially when Minnie Kim, 25, whose character is known as the Voyager, begins her difficult and highly impressive performance as an aerial pole dancer. Her incredibly svelte athletic build lifts, twirls, flips and trips all around the pole while it barrels through the air. Her ability is flawless and she makes it look effortless with no safety cable or net, using just her strength to keep her safe.
For Kim, it is the interaction with the audience that is most inspiring for her when she is on stage.
"Unfortunately, during the pandemic we did not have much interaction with others," she said. "So it's always nice to feel the audience and their presence."
Connolly said he also cherished his relationship with the audience, adding that he hoped his performance could help bring out the inner child within audience members during his performance.
His advice to budding performance artists? Say yes to trying new things.
"Whenever opportunities arise, try new things, also to collaborate and find mentors. That's very important," Connolly said. "I think finding people that have experience and wisdom of all ages, and not diminishing yourself, just be strong and your own. Sometimes you have to put yourself out there and risk failure for it to be worth it."
With all of the dancing, fanfare, costumes, music and lighting and visuals, you would already be replete with excitement – but the show doesn't stop there. A live vocalist with the voice of a songbird appears and performs a few songs and in a few acts.
Francesca Comeau, a 38-year-old French Canadian, who plays the Singing Princess, just might be the eldest cast member in the show, and her career spans 20 years. Comeau traveled with her band for many years and also spent many years as a singer with Cirque du Soleil, where many of the performers and creators of "Kårera" have backgrounds.
Comeau has her supportive parents to thank for her decades-long career.
"I asked my parents when I left high school, like, 'Please Mom, let me have one year. Just give me one year.' I left Montreal to go to Vancouver and just tried the music and I never stopped," she said.