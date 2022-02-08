"OK. We're about to go. ... Let me do the work," says John Carlson, a master tandem jumper with SkyDive Guam who goes by the nickname "Dark."
For about 10 minutes or so, it had been a treat watching as Guam fell further below and glorying in the beautiful views of our island paradise through a partially open side door of the turbine engine plane. The waters of Tumon Bay and the waves crashing against the Mangilao cliffside are glittering blue and silver in the Saturday morning sun.
And then all of a sudden, your legs, and then your entire body, are hanging off the side of a plane 14,000 feet above Guam. Tumon Bay suddenly is very tiny and very far away. For a heartbeat, all that holds you safe are nylon harnesses that bind you to the tandem jumper – oh, and his hands holding onto the plane.
Then he lets go.
And you're flying. Nothing but air above, below and around you. Faster and faster you rush toward Earth, accelerating at 9.8 meters per second squared.
The rush of the free fall is exhilarating and there's no time to think – just feel.
Then the parachute opens. You're still falling fast but now it's controlled. And you're thanking God for the expertise of the people who made the nylon harnesses and the parachute, and for the tandem jumper who is now expertly maneuvering the parachute toward the landing site.
Then you realize the beauty of Guam from about 7,000 feet in the air. From under the parachute, you have a 360-degree view of the island – unrestricted by the confines of an airplane window that allows you only a small glimpse of the island as you land or take off.
Thousands of feet in the air, you realize how blessed we are in Guam. The air, at first cold and rushing at the higher altitude, warms as you fall closer to Earth. The island is beautiful. The ocean is blue. Sparkling. The air is clean and clear as it rushes through your lungs. Adrenaline still pumping, it's now time to land and, again, there's no time to think.
"Feet up," says Dark.
Check.
The ground rushes up to meet you, and, "OK, stand."
Wait, what?
And again, you're thanking God for the expertise of the tandem jumper who basically lands for you so you land smoothly on a sandy pit made to soften your landing, which now you've made on your butt because you forgot what it's like to stand on land like a mere mortal.
Wow.
Dark has made more than 15,000 jumps. His fellow expert tandem jumpers have made about the same, if not more.
Altogether, the Skydive Guam team has more than 60,000 combined dives and decades of aviation experience.
On Saturday, it reopened for business after two years of being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other businesses, SkyDive Guam was shut down when SARS-CoV-19 landed in Guam in March 2020 as the government strove to protect the island from a novel coronavirus.
Back in business
John Stewart, owner and operator of SkyDive Guam, said the last two years were tough.
Skydive Guam was able to take advantage of the Local Employers' Assistance Program, called LEAP, which provides direct financial assistance to small businesses that have experienced a pandemic-related business interruption.
Like many other tourism-related businesses, SkyDive Guam felt the impact of what quickly became a global pandemic. Countries of Guam's tourism market shut down, much like Guam, and tourism slowed to a stop.
"With the support of the LEAP grant, we are so happy to be back in business. We decided that now is the time to prepare for the return of our tourism economy. Skydive Guam is ready to welcome visitors back to Guam's shores," Stewart said. "Our team is thrilled to be back doing what we do best."
Stewart and his crew are diving into 2022 with a promotional rate for Guam residents and military personnel. The ultimate 14,000-foot tandem skydive adventure, regularly priced at $349, will be available through March 27 for $229 per person.
Typically, the special price is for the 8,000-foot skydive, which provides about 20 seconds of free fall. At 14,000 feet, Stewart said you get an extra 40 seconds for about a full minute of free fall.
"And it's the best minute of your life," he said.
Max Ward, one of the participants on Saturday's SkyDive Guam, said the jump was "exhilarating."
"It was a great view," he said, adding he'd do it again.
What tips did Ward and Dark have for anyone who is jumping for the first time?
"Relax," they both said.
"Enjoy the experience," Ward said.
"Smile," Dark said. "It's makes the video better."
'A free fall is where it's at'
Stewart said his first skydiving experience was what's called a static line, which is when a fixed cord is attached to the plane and opens parachutes automatically for paratroopers and novice parachutists. It doesn't allow a free fall.
"So my very first jump, I'm standing on the wheel of an airplane, holding on to the strut, and thinking, 'Why am I here?' And the instructor yelled 'Go,' and away I went," he said. "It was really quite scary until I got off the static line and started doing what's called a free fall. A free fall is where it's at."
While most people would consider tandem skydiving an activity restricted for adrenaline junkies, Stewart said it's for anyone who wants to try something new and even have a life-changing experience.
He shared an instance in which a young couple from Japan had come to Guam to skydive but also work out custody rules for their children.
"They were splitting up," he said. "They said, 'Well, we'll do the jump together.' And they did the jump. And basically when they went home they wrote a letter, ... they said, 'If we can do this together we can do anything together.'"
He shared another story, of a young woman who went to a parachute center he had in Australia.
"She could't take on a job for some reason," Stewart said. "After she did the jump, she just went out with a new attitude and just killed it. It gives you that confidence."
What would he tell anyone thinking of taking the plunge into a skydiving adventure?
Stewart smiled and gave a thumbs up: "Just do it."