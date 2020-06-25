"Feed me, Seymour!"
Theater-production-turned-cult-classic-movie "Little Shop of Horrors" was supposed to hit the Guam Gifted and Talented Education stage in April.
But, like almost everything else in the world, it got shut down by COVID-19.
"Just like everyone else, we're navigating unfamiliar waters," said director Ernest Ochoco. "We were already a few months into rehearsal and we had about 1 1/2 weeks to go before opening."
For the local production – which includes a cast of roughly 80 people, including Class of 2020 graduating seniors – that meant pushing rehearsals online and delaying the shows.
However, Ochoco said, the show will go on.
"We may be able to show in November if things get better and we have a system that (promotes) safety and still be able to create revenue for our program," Ochoco said. "If things still aren't looking good by then, we may push it back to the spring."
The cast features performers from different schools, backgrounds and ages – all of whom have come together to share their talent and have fun.
Ochoco said the cast and crew are a mix of students – home school, private and public school, and college students – as well as parents and other family members helping with different aspects of the production.
"We had about seven to eight high school seniors," he said. "Unfortunately, some of the seniors are leaving island."
If there's a need for additional actors, that will be announced. And just like all of the GATE productions, "everyone is welcome to audition," Ochoco said.
'We recognize you, we applaud you and we support you'
For the graduating seniors, Ochoco and his team of merry theater producers created a farewell video.
Ochoco said they wanted to do something as a "tribute to their final year in high school and the work they put into the show."
He said the tribute video, which includes other cast members, is a way for "Guam to see how amazing our cast is, and the talent we have here that's home grown."
Ochoco starts off the video.
"This is Mr. Ochoco and I wanted to say, 'Congratulations on a job well done!' You have survived high school," he said. "I remember when I graduated a few years ago from high school, and I got my diploma and it got me to the next level of my life. ... Just know: Even though you're not walking down the aisle and not doing the whole shebang ... it doesn't not diminish your accomplishment. ... We recognize you, we applaud you and we support you.
"Go out there and conquer the world. ... Share yourself with the whole world – all of your knowledge, all of the whole world – and make the world a better place," he said.