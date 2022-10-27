Obesity has become a prevalent medical issue on Guam and being severely overweight one can often be saddled with other serious medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Mobility, chronic pain and other issues also plague some individuals who have gained a substantial amount of weight.
To offer a solution, a local surgeon has been offering bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery, to qualified patients who do not wish to or are not able to travel off island for the procedure.
Dr. Christian Eusebio is a general surgeon practicing on Guam. During his residency, Eusebio admired the minimal invasive surgeons he associated with.
“I believed they were among the most skilled surgeons in our program. In addition, they would operate on the broadest field of surgery: colon and rectum, foregut, bariatric, and hepatobiliary,” he explained. “Knowing I wanted to come back to Guam, I felt learning from them would be the most beneficial.”
As the young surgeon became mentored by that particular group of surgeons, he started to gravitate toward bariatric surgery.
“Knowing that Guam has a problem with obesity, I knew that bariatric surgery was never offered or performed on Guam,” he said. “In addition, I wanted to come back to Guam and have an immediate impact and help improve the quality of health care on our island.”
There are a few laparoscopic bariatric procedures developed for weight loss, however Eusebio only currently offers the laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy.
However, because there is an additional bariatric surgeon on Guam, other procedures may be available in the future.
“I believe with time, Dr. Alexandra Leon Guerrero and I will have begun assisting each other on various laparoscopic procedures. In order to perform a laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, it is essential you have a skilled assistant,” Eusebio said. “During my surgical residency, this operation was always performed with the attending surgeon and senior surgical resident that was at least post-graduate year 3 or higher, which means undergraduate degree, medical degree and completed two years of surgical residency.”
The general surgeon has performed five laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomies on Guam with the first performed in 2020.
“During my surgical residency, I performed over a hundred bariatric surgeries. These were a mixture of sleeve gastrectomies and Roux-en-Y gastric bypasses. These were all performed under the supervision of an attending surgeon,” he said.
Laparoscopic surgery is minimally invasive surgery that allows a surgeon to operate within the abdomen without having to make large incisions.
“The benefits of laparoscopic surgery include less postoperative pain, which equates to less post-op narcotics and better pain control,” said Eusebio. It also results in “quicker return to regular activities, lower rates of surgical wound complications and smaller scars."
Does insurance cover it? The short answer is “sometimes.” Each of the local carriers will either cover it, if the patient meets certain criteria but it may be for only specific insured groups.
To be sure if your insurance plan will cover the procedure, check with them, as it may be excluded on a case-by-case basis.
NetCare
Jerry Crisostomo, plan administrator and manager of health plans at NetCare, explained that the company does not cover benefits related to bariatric services if the purpose is for weight reduction unless there is a medical necessity justified through established criteria and standards.
“No benefits related to bariatric services are covered outside of Guam unless there is a medical necessity approved by NetCare. If NetCare approves a bariatric surgery procedure based on medical necessity, it must be performed only at a participating or contracted provider facility with appropriate credentialing and specialty to perform such services,” Crisostomo said.
The following established criteria must be met in order for NetCare to approve such services:
• Presence of morbid obesity that has persisted for at least two years with severe co-morbidities.
• The patient has attempted weight-loss activities and programs in the past without successful long-term weight reduction results.
• The patient has participated in a physician-supervised nutrition and exercise program documented in the patient’s medical records.
• The physician-supervised nutrition and exercise program must meet established criteria based on the following:
• Must be supervised and monitored by a licensed physician working in cooperation with certified dieticians and/or nutritionists.
• Must be six months or longer in duration.
• Must occur within the two years prior to the surgery.
• Must be documented in the patient’s medical record by an attending physician who does not perform bariatric services or surgery.
This policy is applicable to all NetCare fully insured and self-funded clients, Crisostomo said.
StayWell
According to Michael Muna, marketing supervisor at StayWell Guam, “Commercial Health Plans in Guam usually exclude coverage for bariatric surgery. Those who buy private insurance may inquire with their carriers about the benefits of adding these services into their policy.”
Muna added that StayWell Insurance has contracts with Guam and off-island health care providers that perform procedures such as gastric banding, stapling, bypass, reversal and surgical correction of obesity at “favorable rates.” He continued that government health insurance programs may cover medically necessary bariatric surgery for the treatment of morbid obesity and other diseases, however a multi-disciplinary assessment is required to evaluate the readiness of a patient.
TakeCare
Arvin C. Lojo, health plan administrator of TakeCare Insurance Co., told the Post, “TakeCare covers bariatric surgery under certain plans like GovGuam and Federal Employees Health Benefits plan. Coverage criteria include but are not limited to Body Mass Index based on age, gender, ethnicity and/or underlying conditions; completed behavioral health consultations and failed multiple weight-loss programs.”
TakeCare’s current network includes Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and off-island providers.
“Dr. Eusebio is affiliated with GRMC and we are working on a separate contract with him outside of GRMC,” Lojo added.
Calvo’s SelectCare
Frank Campillo, Calvo’s SelectCare health plan administrator, told the Post, “We have an agreement with Dr. Eusebio, a local facility and some off-island providers to provide bariatric services for certain insured groups.” Campillo added that SelectCare follows national standards and protocols based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid guidelines.
The cost of the procedure without insurance was not available. “We do not have a bundled rate,” Dr. Eusebio said. There are professional fees for the surgeon, dietician, behavioral therapist and facility (hospital). “I let our billing department deal with rates and so forth.”
After care
After the procedure, patients typically stay at the hospital overnight and then will be discharged the next afternoon if they meet discharge criteria, Eusebio said.
After surgery, patients are on strict diets that are broken into phases from all liquid, to thicker liquids; onto soft foods and so forth until patients begin to eat relatively normally healthy diets.
“I will see them a week after surgery,” Eusebio said. "During that time, I will determine if their diet can be advanced to a phase II diet. Then I will see them in two weeks and then advance their diet to phase III. They will follow up in another two weeks and advancement in diet phase."
He offers the LSG at GMH and GRMC. “Both facilities have the staff and resources to perform this surgical procedure. It was not until recently that I performed a LSG at GMH,” he said. “The patient has a choice (of which facility) and ultimately we both decide.”
If you or someone you know can benefit from this surgery, contact your primary physician to find out if you are a candidate.