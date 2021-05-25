Look to the east at sunset on Wednesday for a great astronomical view! As the sun sets at 6:47 p.m., the rising supermoon seen from Guam will begin experiencing a total lunar eclipse.
Over the next two hours, the moon will move through the earth’s shadow and will be in totality, entirely within Earth’s shadow, between 9:11 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. that night, during which the moon will most likely turn a bright red-orange. The moon will move out of the shadow and exit completely at 11:49 p.m. Even though totality will be for a short time, this will be great to view for multiple hours. There are no safety devices needed to view this event like a solar eclipse since it is just sunlight reflected off of the moon.
Here are some questions about lunar eclipses:
Question: Why do lunar eclipses happen?
Answer: These eclipses occur when the Earth is in between the moon and the Sun, causing a shadow to fall on the Earth. Lunar eclipses only occur during full moons because that is the only time the Earth is directly in between the moon and the Sun.
Q: What types of lunar eclipses are there?
A: There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral. Multiple types of eclipses occur due to the tilt of the moon’s orbit around the Earth. Total lunar eclipses occur when the moon falls exactly within the Earth’s shadow. Partial eclipses occur when the moon is slightly outside of the shadow. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon is in the outside shadow of the Earth and gets only slightly shaded.
Q: What type of eclipse will I see this time?
A: This will be a total lunar eclipse. The Earth is much larger than the moon, so more of the earth will be able to view this event. More of the Earth will see a partial lunar eclipse. Almost the entire Pacific Ocean will see a total eclipse for this event, but the rest of the world will just see a large regular moon. Guam is in a wonderful location to view this eclipse, especially since it will be viewable at easy times for the whole family to see.
Q: Why will the moon appear red?
A: The moon will appear red for the same reason that there are colorful sunsets and sunrises. The light from the sun is refracted around the Earth’s atmosphere and the blue light is scattered more than the red, leaving wonderful colors in the sky. During an eclipse, it is as if all the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets from around the world are projected onto the moon at once!
Q: What is a supermoon?
A: This will also be a supermoon since the moon will be at its perigee, which is the closest point in its orbit around the Earth – 222,000 miles away. This is 30,000 miles closer than its furthest point during this year. The closeness of the moon will make it appear almost 10% larger in the sky than average.
This lunar eclipse will be a unique opportunity for anybody on Guam, so be sure to get out and experience this incredible astronomical experience.
Brendan Barnes works in the U.S. Navy and studied physics at the University of Pittsburgh. He enjoys Guam water polo along with astronomy and cooking