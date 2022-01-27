 Skip to main content
An explosion of Chinese flavors, just in time for Lunar New Year

  • Updated
  • Comments
CHEF KARL: Karl Lee, executive chef at the Westin Resort Guam, prepares the dim sum station at the Chinese Lunch Buffet at Taste restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 20. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

The culinary team at the Westin Resort Guam has launched the Chinese Lunch Buffet, in time to coincide with the upcoming Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year, sometimes referred to as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, marks the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season.

TASTE ADVENTURE: The Chinese hot stone pod rice dish is available at the Chinese Lunch Buffet at Taste restaurant. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Chef Karl Lee and the team at Taste restaurant are rolling out an extensive menu of more than 40 items in an assortment of stations for diners to sample.

"We are doing the duck Peking-style, with the Chinese pan cake chunbing," said chef Karl. The roasted morsels of duck are meant to be wrapped in the delicate pancakes with leeks and sliced cucumbers, with a dash of hoisin sauce.

"We are also doing our own char sui – pork belly that's been barbecued Chinese-style with five spice," he said.

The Chinese Street Food station includes lumpia Shanghai, fried fish bowl, crispy shrimp toast and prawn crackers.

The variety of appetizers on the cold station gives diners a chance to try Chinese cold jellyfish salad, or mustard vinegar black fungus and bean curd stick salad.

"Chinese are very good with cold dishes; we have quite a few for people to try," said chef Karl.

SZECHUAN COLD NOODLES: The Szechuan cold noodles are in the appetizer section of the lunch buffet. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

One of the featured cold dishes is the Szechuan cold noodles – a savory dish of thin, clear noodles tossed in a spicy sauce and topped with ground meat and a few cilantro leaves.

The Peking duck station is continuously restocked, as are the entrees of stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, Chinese fried chili shrimp, stir-fried beef and bok choy, steamed reef fish and braised eggplant with beef.

Other standouts

One taste adventure being offered is the Chinese hot stone pod rice. Small bowls filled with rice, mushrooms and chicken are placed on a grill so that the bottom layer of rice becomes crispy. The bowl is then topped with sliced Chinese sausage or char sui before being served.

The popular Taste teppanyaki station, with its usual assortment of beef, pork and chicken, has a new additional surprise on the seafood side of the selections.

The selection of Chinese desserts include the fried sesame balls, a simple dough filled with red bean paste and covered in sesame seeds before cooking.

