'Baking happiness': Gourmet Guam's handmade confections captivate customers

For this local dessert company, the pandemic unexpectedly brought an influx of new customers.
"The initial shutdown brought on such a craving for desserts, as food was limited during that time, that it has brought us many new customers, which was such a blessing for our small business," said Joe Diego, vice president of Gourmet Guam.
Since they took over Gourmet Guam in 2015, he and President Rena Pangelinan Diego have curated a menu of appetizing treats including cream puffs, pies, cakes, cookies, tarts and candied popcorn.
It was Joe and Rena's passion for candied popcorn that pulled them into the local dessert industry. They decided to take a chance on their passion and bought Gourmet Guam from its previous owners in September 2015.
"At the time we purchased the business, Gourmet Guam was strictly in the wholesale business for candied popcorn whose primary market was the tourism industry," he said.
They kept the name and continued selling homemade handmade candied popcorn. But orders would vary and they decided they needed to make some changes.
"There were times when the business is brisk and there were times where there was little to no business at all," Joe Diego said. "So, we explored baking as an option to supplement our popcorn business during slow times. In 2016, we made the critical decision to shift our business to the wholesale of desserts and pastries with a primary target market focused on our local population."
Their instincts were spot on. Guam residents were quite literally eating it up, savoring Gourmet Guam's foray into cakes, pies, cream puffs and more.
According to Joe Diego, the local community's support and feedback made them feel confident to take the next step. In 2018, Gourmet Guam opened their storefront in Tamuning, where they operate for now. (Diego indicated that they are looking to expand operations.) Customers could now walk into their shop on the ground floor the same building as Pieology, near Guam Premier Outlets, and have their pick of the day's desserts.
Over the years, the shelves of Gourmet Guam have displayed exquisite, artful sweet treats, from s'mores tarts topped with toasted marshmallows and a tempered chocolate swirl, vegan chocolate cakes and ube-flavored pillowy creampuffs, to immaculately frosted cupcakes, matcha white chocolate cookies and pumpkin logs bursting with cream.
Their cream puff game is virtually unmatched. In addition to ube, Gourmet Guam has created cream puffs with Almond Joy, Heath Toffee and other candy bar flavorings. They've made salted caramel cream puffs, Neapolitan cream puffs, mint chocolate creampuffs and cotton candy creampuffs.
"We pride ourselves in our creativity and handmaking every one of our goodies. We're always trying to come up with new products or flavors that becomes a 'new favorite.' We truly are baking happiness for many," Joe Diego said.
Pandemic challenges
While the pandemic brought new customers, Diego said it has also come with its challenges.
"This pandemic has made both a positive and negative impact on our shop," he said.
While their customer base grew, it became harder to get the materials they needed to create their products. Diego said there've been many times when wholesale vendors couldn't provide supplies so they'd get ingredients at retail price, which impacts their bottom line.
"There's the short-staffing and supply chain disruption that has impacted us and everyone else throughout the industry," he said.
Good old-fashioned word of mouth
Even with those challenges, Rena and Joe push forward, following their passion and creating desserts. Most of their new customers find Gourmet Guam through a tried-and-true method that puts algorithms, promotional posts and influencers alike to shame.
"It has primarily been through word of mouth, hands down," Joe Diego said.
The more customers speak highly of Gourmet Guam, the more the business is able to continue to serve the island. And Diego said the most rewarding part has always been serving their customers.
"Just like the joy of seeing a child in a candy shop, we gain our satisfaction by seeing our customers enter our shop, and just seeing the excitement on their faces is truly rewarding for us here at Gourmet Guam," he said. "We just want to thank our customers for being there for our small business, especially during the pandemic, and for choosing Gourmet Guam to be a part of their special events and cravings."