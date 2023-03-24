Bask in the Mediterranean atmosphere of Anemos in Tumon

A large, breezy and tastefully appointed indoor dining patio in front of one of Guam's most recognizable landmarks is now the platform for Anemos, a restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine - with an atmosphere to match.
Anemos, which means "wind" in the Greek language, literally can't be missed as it sits right in front of the SandCastle Entertainment complex on the Baldyga Group compound in Tumon.
The property is undergoing an extensive renovation and the Anemos restaurant is the second food and beverage outlet to open on the property, after the completely overhauled Club Zoh (formerly The Globe) opened in late December 2022.
Owner Mark Baldyga used the pandemic closure as an opportunity to not only remodel the premises but also to refine the business model, which will include a completely transformed SandCastle showroom and show, the aforementioned Club Zoh and now Anemos, a restaurant with a capacity for about 80 diners.
Stefano Fren, a native of Athens, Greece, is executive chef at the restaurant.
"I was able to meet Mr. Baldyga and his wife while they were on a yachting vacation in the Mediterranean," recalled chef Stefano. "I came to Guam at the end of May in 2022 to see the progress of the facilities of Mr. Baldyga's property. The pandemic delay gave me time to really plan with my sous chef – chef Nik (Nikos Papoutsakis) is always with me."
Chef Stefano recalls food and music being constant fixtures and major influences of his childhood.
"I can't remember a time not being around the kitchen with my mother and grandmother, and my father was there playing music, he was a successful music producer in Greece," said chef Stefano. "The way we lived in our house and family, the food is for your body, the music is for your soul."
Prior to coming to Guam, chef Stefano was working culinary in the yachting industry in the Mediterranean, and recently finished a consulting chef job in Denver, Colorado.
"I love this job because I get to meet so many people from around the world," he said.
Capturing the flavors of Greece
The flavor of Anemos restaurant relies on a prized ingredient from his home country.
"The prime ingredient here is the olive oil, we are bringing in the finest first press olive oil from Greece," said chef Stefano.
"In Greece, we meet up at restaurants and cafes and enjoy meze (tapas or appetizers) and drink ouzo with friends and family, and enjoy the moment," said the chef. "We are using that philosophy here, so we have a large meze menu so people can enjoy the atmosphere of Anemos, and just to enjoy the moment with friends, food and music. Mr. Baldyga did a great job with the atmosphere, it's very comfortable and it's like stepping into a restaurant in Mykonos or Paros in Greece."
Chef Stefano explained that diners at Anemos can expect the flavors from his own family recipes.
"Many of the recipes are from my mother, just adjusted a little to fit the system in a professional restaurant kitchen," he said.
A few vegetarian dishes are sprinkled into a robust menu offered for an uninterrupted lunch and dinner service.
Nearly two dozen appetizers are on the menu that also include another dozen or so choices of soup, salad and spreads served with grilled pita bread. The exotic Anemos Salad is a signature dish that features mixed greens, dried figs, prosciutto, truffle gruyere and balsamic pearls tossed in orange honey vinaigrette. The offered spreads with grilled pita bread include the iconic Greek tzatziki, crafted with house-made yogurt prepared by chef Stefano and his team. For the Fava "Rovitsa" spread, split peas from the Greek island of Lefkada are paired with caramelized onions and topped with balsamic pearls that are served in an artful presentation.
"We are air freighting sea bass and sea bream to this restaurant, and one dish is served brazino-style," said chef Stefano. The technique involves the herb-stuffed fish being covered in a salted meringue before being baked, which turns into a hard salt crust shell. The salt crust is knocked off before serving, resulting in a very mild and tender dish with a very subtle taste of salt.
"Everybody is welcome and invited here, I'm very grateful to the Baldyga family and SandCastle company – it's like a family here," said the chef. "I would like to welcome locals here and ask me personally if they have any questions about the food, and even ask me about recipes. We are very excited to meet people at Anemos restaurant."