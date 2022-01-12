Boka Box launches 8-week weight-loss program

"Weight loss is not a sprint; it's a marathon" – and with that dictum in mind, the Boka Box restaurant and meal preparation service is launching a new program to help residents achieve their weight-loss and health goals in the new year.
The Jumpstart Program is an eight-week weight-loss regimen that provides daily meals, nutritional coaching and periodic assessments "to help you smash your new year goals of losing weight," the Boka Box stated in its announcement.
"The Boka Box believes the Jumpstart Program will help people who have been struggling with weight loss, diabetes, heart disease and other comorbidities throughout their lives," the announcement states. "Now more than ever, it is important to take care of the body to help it fight against illnesses and diseases like COVID-19. The greatest line of defense one can have to combat COVID-19 is a healthy body."
The program includes daily meals prepared by the Boka Box, and the meals are properly portioned, nutrient-rich, refined sugar-free, low-sodium and process-free. It also follows a biweekly menu that includes menu items such as shrimp alfredo, kalbi-style ground beef and a BBQ Plate with barbecue steak, gollai hågun suni and red brown rice.
Jesse Rosario, nutrition professional and founder of the Boka Box, said the ultimate goal of the program is to help people become healthier.
"This weight-loss program is just a jump-start into helping people understand how nutrient-rich food, proper portions and specific dietary techniques can help us live a healthy life," he said.
Sign-up for the Jumpstart Program is now open with available start dates on Jan. 17, 24 and 31. The Boka Box also offers other meal subscriptions and made-to-order café items such as their Fiesta Plate or Oven-Fried Chicken as other available healthy options.
(Daily Post Staff)