Brazilian theme launches at Islander Terrace

MARINATED SKIRT STEAK: Marinated skirt steak will be one of the grilled meats at the newly launched Brazilian Churrasco theme night at the Islander Terrace in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Grilled meats in the style of Brazilian barbecue is the focus of a new theme starting tonight at Islander Terrace at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. According to Matthew Siegel, the director of food and beverage for the Hilton, the decision was based on the popularity of grilled meat, particularly beef.
"Our steak and seafood night is popular and we were looking to take the market in a new direction," Siegel said.
Joel Aranas is the executive chef for the Hilton, and they had some discoveries in the kitchen testing for the theme.
"We did a lot of kitchen trials. We found out that there are similarities with the Spanish and Portuguese flavors with the Pacific Rim cuisines, probably because of the historical Spanish and Portuguese presence in the region. The differences start with the use of caraway, balsamic and herbs like cilantro and parsley," said chef Joel.
"We are looking at 12 hot items with skewered meat for the hot dishes. The skewered meat will be sirloin butt, strip, ribeye, beef skirt and a couple of sausages. The cold side has some nice Brazilian salads, like salpicão de frango (chicken salad), Brazilian leek salad and herb couscous."
CULINARY TEAM: The Hilton culinary team working to bring you the Brazilian Churrasco night is, from left, Lawrence Canete; Angelo Diaz; Joel Aranas, executive chef; Matthew Siegel, director of food and beverage; and Timothy LaRossa. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BEER-MARINATED CHICKEN: Brazilian beer-marinated chicken will be one of the selections on the hot side of the Brazilian Churrasco buffet. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BRAZILIAN CHICKEN SALAD: Salpicão de frango, or Brazilian chicken salad, is served on the appetizer side of the buffet. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
HERB COUSCOUS: Herb couscous is served as a cold side dish on the Brazilian Churrasco buffet at the Islander Terrace. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BRAZILIAN LEEK SALAD: The Brazilian leek salad has a balsamic vinegar dressing. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
SALPICÃO DE FRANGO: Salpicão de frango will be served on the Brazilian Churrasco buffet at the Islander Terrace. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
NEGA MALUCA: Nega maluca is a decadent chocolate cake available for dessert. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
DESSERT: Coconut truffles will be available for dessert. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
COCONUT FUDGE TRUFFLES: Brigadeiros, or coconut fudge truffles, are available for dessert. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Churrasco is a word used in the Portuguese and Spanish languages that means beef, or grilled meat in a more general sense. Grilling meat on large skewers is a common form of cooking in Uruguay and Argentina, but the method has been popularized by Brazilian steak houses, characterized by the variety of grilled meats on skewers, massive salad bars and all courses commonly served all you can eat.
"The grilled meats will be available on the buffet, carved to order with no limitation," said Siegel.
Chef Joel has created a battery of traditional sauces to complement the grilled meats. There will be two chimichurri sauces, red and green, made fresh for the buffet. Chimichurri is a traditional South American sauce commonly used as a condiment to grilled meats. A basic chimichurri starts with chopped fresh parsley and red wine vinegar that's followed by a variety of ingredients that can include salt, pepper, oregano or cilantro.
"There's more cilantro in the green chimichurri, and the red sauce will have roasted red peppers," said chef Joel. "We will also have an aged balsamic reduction and a red wine reduction. We have a nice selection of sauces. Oh, and we also have finadene, which pairs with grilled meat quite well."
The grilled pineapple, a staple at any Brazilian barbecue, will also be available.
"The pineapple is dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar, and helps cut the oil of the meat. It aids in digestion," chef Joel added.