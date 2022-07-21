Chapter One opens a new edition at Micronesia Mall

MEET THE TEAM: Say hello to the staff next time you are in Chapter One Dumpling House at the Micronesia Mall. From left, are R.J. Gamboa, staff; Selina Wang, owner; Cindy Rong, associate; Mikayla Usalla, staff. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
When we last checked in with husband-and-wife team Selina Wang and Jeff Zhang, they were running Chapter One Cafe, the cozy little eatery tucked into a spot next to the massive T Galleria by DFS shopping complex in Tumon.
As with all restaurants in Tumon, they endured the hardships of the pandemic closure, and reopened in June 2021. But with a growing customer base, it became apparent they needed a bigger location.
"We really needed more kitchen space and more seating for our customers," said Wang, "but we are keeping our Tumon location and we are developing it into a new concept."
Even with the pandemic struggles, Chapter One enjoys a five-star rating on Yelp, the restaurant review site.
"We would catch tourists at our Tumon location, but the majority of our customers are local," said Selina Wang.
Now, the Chapter One Dumpling House is operating out of the Micronesia Mall Fiesta Food Court, which can seat hundreds, rather than just a couple dozen at the former location.
"Our concept here is a little different from usual mall food court fare. We are providing many menu items that are made to order, instead of making big batches of food that sit in food warmers," said Wang.
Dumplings, as the name of the business implies, is the specialty of the house. Chef Jeff Zhang and the kitchen crew start every day making the components for the different styles of dumplings by hand, hours before the food court opens at 11 a.m. Cooks work dough and wrappers and stuff all the dumplings manually before storing them for steaming, pan-frying or soups later in the day.
BRAISED DUCK: Braised duck is not usually an item served at a mall food court, but it's on the menu at the Chapter One Dumpling House at the Micronesia Mall Fiesta Food Court for $14. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Classic dumplings, Shanghai giant dumplings, shrimp shao mai, steamed dumplings, pan-fried dumplings, baos and more are available daily. The dumpling house also can create specialty dumplings upon request.
"We have a lot of regular customers that order vegetarian or vegan dumplings, we just need a little advance notice," said Selina Wang.
Chef Jeff has also worked an impressive menu of savory items, many served with rice, that are on the short order menu. Specialty items like braised pork belly, Shanghai-style duck and Sichuan Pepper Chicken (served hot or cold) are now available at the mall food court. Those who enjoy spicy fare can sample the Sichuan dishes, which are famed for their use of the regional Sichuan peppercorns and peppers. Diners are able to select the level of heat of the dishes when ordering, and keep in mind that the heat of Sichuan spices are no joke.
The mainstay of the menu is the Taiwan-style Beef Noodle Soup. That was the top-selling dish at the former location, and regulars have followed Chapter One to the mall for this savory and robust bowl of beefy soup in which the broth is hours in the making. A newly introduced Chicken Noodle Soup is also gaining popularity.