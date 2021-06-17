Chapter One turns the page with Tumon reopening

Husband-and-wife team Jeff Zhang and Selina Wang opened Chapter One Cafe at a prime Tumon location in late 2017 when Guam was flush with tourists, and Pleasure Island was teeming with steady arrivals from Korea and Japan.
When the early realities of the pandemic set in, the couple closed the shop on March 18, 2020, two days before the government mandate shut down all nonessential businesses.
Chapter One Cafe reopened on March 25, 2021, just about a year after shutting down. "Our local customers kept calling us and asking when we will open," said Wang. "Even though we are in Tumon, we always had a lot of local customers."
Pandemic restrictions currently limit restaurants to 75% capacity, so the cozy Chapter One Cafe is limited to eight indoor and eight outdoor diners.
"We have dine in, take-out, and recently food delivery is growing in popularity," said Selina Wang.
Even though there are only a handful of restaurants open in the Pleasure Island area of Tumon, and the sidewalks remain empty, Chapter One chef Zhang is still introducing new items to the menu, like sweet and sour pork ribs and the interesting Shanghai big wonton soup.
"We have regular customers that have been coming back for our dumplings and noodle soup," said Wang. "When we first started back it was pretty bad, but now it's just kind of slow, with spurts, so in a way, that's an improvement."
When asked about the return of the tourists, Wang referred to their business model.
"Our dishes are priced from $10-$20 per person per meal, and our menu is focused on the local market," she said. "We get tourists because of our location, but our concept is designed for local customers."