Two specialists in locally sourced plant-based cuisine will demonstrate recipes inspired by the season and highlight the healing properties of food, the importance of supporting sustainable and ethical food systems, and the important relationship between food and culture, in a two-part online workshop set for March 20.
During the first session of the Gollai Culinary Workshop, Jenny Coffman and Tonnie Guzman demonstrate recipes for a savory lanchera gollai pie, deep fried okra with raw red pepper hummus, and an addo' salad using locally grown produce.
They also discuss topics such as "food sovereignty, the benefits of using seasonal local produce, tips for creating plant-based dishes that are delicious and healthy, and the healing properties of food, such as those known to boost the immune system and promote gut health," according to the announcement from Humanities Guahan.
The pre-recorded first session was filmed and edited by local filmmaker Brian Muña.
The second session will be held live via Zoom and will give participants the opportunity to engage with Jenny and Tonnie, and with each other, and to watch them demonstrate additional dishes, which will include a probiotic coconut yogurt that can also be made into a frozen dessert and a turmeric kombucha tea. Participants will also learn about resources that support the plant-based movement and lifestyle in our community.
:
About the specialists
Jenny Coffman is the founder of Fu'una Cultures, a business whose mission is to produce delicious and healing plant-based, organic probiotic food and beverages for the people of the Mariana Islands. She is also owner of the plant-based gollai shop I'm Into Something Good, located in Hagåtña, which features organic, locally sourced plant-based cuisine.
Tonnie Guzman is known for her popular food truck Z's Green Canteen, which served 100% plant-based cuisine.
Art+Ideas series
The Gollai Culinary Workshop is the latest in the ongoing Art+Ideas series from Humanities Guahan, which "explores the intersection of the creative arts – filmmaking, the visual and performance arts, traditional art making, poetry, creative nonfiction, culinary arts – and the humanities."
Information was provided in a release.