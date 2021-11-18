Dish-N-That serves up diner favorites in Dededo

BREAKFAST, ALL DAY: Dish-N-That restaurant opens at 7 a.m. to serve breakfast all day long. The Breakfast Plate, $10, easily provides enough fuel to get the day started. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Whopping portions, customer satisfaction and value are at the base of Dish-N-That, a restaurant launched at the beginning of a crippling pandemic by a second-generation restaurateur at the Sateena Mall in Dededo. The restaurant originally planned on having its grand opening early last year, but instead had to deal with government-mandated closure and the pandemic.
Simon Sibal, the manager of Dish-N-That, remembers those early days.
"The plan was to open in March 2020, but nobody thought it would coincide with a pandemic," he said. "Opening up was slow, really slow, but we were able to service some take-out customers up here in Dededo."
The restaurant concept was inspired by the food of the American diner, Sibal said, "and our house specialty and No. 1 selling item is the Mushroom Double Swiss Burger." There are more than 20 menu items and breakfast options are available all day long, he added. There is also a robust drink menu that includes coffee and espresso beverages, smoothies and milkshakes.
The restaurant gets an early start for a lengthy daily grind, opening every day at 7 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. weekdays, and closing at 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"People start rolling in about 8 a.m., sometimes earlier, for breakfast," said Sibal.
The restaurant is following the guidance of the Department of Public Health and Social Services by requiring a vaccination card for dine-in customers, and can seat about 50 guests at full capacity.
"We were able to navigate the licensing and inspections during the pandemic, but really it was just getting that initial customer flow," said Sibal. "People were afraid to go out at the beginning of the pandemic."
1 of 7
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER: All the burgers at Dish-N-That are served with fries, like this Bacon Double Cheeseburger, priced at $14. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER: All the burgers at Dish-N-That are served with fries, like this Bacon Double Cheeseburger, priced at $14. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
SMASH BURGERS: The Dish-N-That kitchen uses the "smash" method for their signature burgers. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BREAKFAST PLATE: The Breakfast Plate ($10) is available in a variety of meat and starch selections. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
CHILI CHEESE FRIES: The Chili Cheese Fries ($12) are topped with house-made chili and a generous portion of melted cheese. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
TANGY SAUCE: All burgers, like this Mushroom Double Swiss Burger ($14), are served with fries and the house-made tangy sauce. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
TUNA MELT PANINI: There are four sandwiches listed in the panini section of the menu, like this tuna melt panini, served with fries for $10. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
MOZZARELLA STICKS: Listed on the Starter menu, the Mozzarella Sticks are served with marinara sauce for $7. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
'What my mom taught me'
Co-owners Ivan Valencia and Zana Flores operate the business along with manager Sibal and 10 employees. Valencia developed the savory items on the menu while Flores crafted the drinks. Valencia is a second-generation restaurateur, his parents being the owners and operators of the iconic Cabalen Fast Food in Harmon, which has been in business for over 30 years.
"I learned so much from the family business, portions, pricing, but most importantly, customer satisfaction and value – that's what my mom taught me," said Valencia. He was the cashier for years, he said, but also worked in the kitchen and on the accounting side.
"My mom made the suggestion for breakfast, which ended up being a good idea. Never go against Mom," said Valencia.
"Right now, there are challenges with the costs of business because the price of everything is really increasing – food costs, gas. We try to operate with minimum waste and try to run an efficient kitchen operation, as much as possible," he said.
"In the beginning, I thought if we can make it through this, rock bottom, then hopefully things would be easier as we recovered."