GRILL FEST: Diners grill steaks to their own liking at Steak Day at the American Legion Mid-Pacific Post 1 in Tamuning last Saturday. Steak Day happens at the Legion every second Saturday of the month. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
2-LB. PORTERHOUSE: Remy Matanane, a staffer at the American Legion, displays one of the 2-lb. porterhouse steaks that are provided to customers on Steak Day, in the dining room of the Legion canteen last Saturday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
'Experience the camaraderie' at the American Legion's Steak Day
SIDES: Frank Crisostomo helps himself to some corn on the cob during Steak Day last Saturday. Side dishes like baked potatoes, corn on the cob, baked beans and dinner rolls are available for self-serve in the canteen dining room. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
RACK 'EM UP: Grillers attend to a full rack of steaks during Steak Day at the American Legion in Tamuning last Saturday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
SIZZLING STEAKS: Chunky, 2-lb. porterhouse steaks sizzle on the grill during Steak Day at the American Legion in Tamuning last Saturday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PLACE YOUR ORDER: Diners interested in Steak Day must place orders no later than the prior Tuesday for the Saturday grilling. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
As meat prices continue to soar, what may be the holy grail of steak promotions has been occurring for at least 30 years at one of the oldest military veteran nonprofit organizations on island.
The American Legion Mid-Pacific Post 1, tucked away at the end of East Attorney Alberto Lamorena Street in Tamuning, puts on Steak Day, a unique, grill-your-own-steak affair, every second Saturday of every month.
The Legion is equipped with a modest, casual canteen that has a bar, dining room and short-order kitchen that churns out breakfast and lunch items for Legion members, but what people may not know is that the canteen and its fare are also available to the public.
Grill-it-yourself
"It's great!" exclaims Melodia Pugh, an experienced patron at Steak Day. "I've been coming here since the mid '80s, I remember it was $5 for a steak back in those days," she laughs.
Steak Day is a fundraising promotion for the American Legion, in which customers are provided uncooked steaks to grill to their own liking on the back porch of the facility. Side dishes, like baked potatoes, beans and salad are provided in the canteen dining room.
Diners must put in their order and pay for the steaks no later than the Tuesday prior to the Saturday grill fest. There are a few choices in the cuts of steak available, but the showstopper is a 2-lb. porterhouse priced at $25. Spices are available by the grill, allowing diners to season the meat to their own taste.
All are welcome
According to its national website, the American Legion was chartered in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization that focused on service to veterans, service members and communities. Notable members of the American Legion have included American presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan; high-ranking military leaders Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Gen. George S. Patton; Medal of Honor recipients Sgt. Alvin York and Brig. Gen. Theodore Roosevelt Jr.; and even Humphrey Bogart and Clark Gable, stars of the silver screen from the golden age of Hollywood.
Steve Peters, the adjutant for the Mid-Pacific Post 1, said the organization was established in Guam in 1930, and promotes community services and support through funding of organizations and community outreach.
"If you are an active-duty service member or veteran from any branch of the Department of Defense, you are eligible to be a member at the American Legion, but we welcome the public to experience the camaraderie here at the canteen," said Peters.
"Pre-pandemic, we were handing out about 80 steaks before things got shut down. We have about a dozen or so diners come in nowadays for Steak Day."
He added, "We always have something going on national memorial holidays, and Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have a lot of regulars come in to watch the sporting events on the big screen, and we're definitely doing something for the Super Bowl."
Mike Soderquist, a Minnesota National Guard veteran and resident of Guam, has fond memories of the Legion from his boyhood in Minnesota.
"I'm a big supporter of the Legion because the organization provides so much to the community. I played a lot of baseball as a kid, and it was all funded by the Legion," said Soderquist.
"When we moved to Guam in 2017, one of the first things I did was find the American Legion."