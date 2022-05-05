Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon

Husband-and-wife team Jin Kim and Geon Chun have opened Chicken Pub & Cafe, a family style fried chicken restaurant with a twist.
They were able to open the doors of the restaurant in October last year after about three months of preparation. The restaurant is located in the White Apple building, next to the Acanta Mall in Tumon.
Chicken Pub & Cafe specializes in fried chicken, but it's breaded and fried whole, which the owners say is Korean style.
"My friend, brother and wife were in Korea doing the research on recipes, and we wanted to do something different," said Kim.
"We are a little worried about Tumon, because there are no tourists, but we thought that our food tastes good so we introduced our chicken to the local customers," he added.
The word spread about the whole fried chicken and now dinner service is bustling.
"It feels really good to see local people eating our food," said a smiling Kim. "We did a lot of recipe testing to achieve our taste."
Frying chickens whole is a tricky business. A breading station near the fryer is where the birds are seasoned with the secret breading and spices that give the chicken its own unique taste and texture. The breaded birds are then dropped whole into the hot oil, which is easier said than done. Timers are set so that the chicken is extracted at crispy perfection.
There are several other signature items on the menu, like the Original Crispy Chicken, which is battered and fried chicken strips, and served with three different types of sauces. The White Onion Crispy Chicken is a large portion of the Original Crispy, with a pile of white onion sauce doused on top.
BEHIND THE SCENES: A serving of the Original Fried Chicken is prepared in the kitchen at Chicken Pub & Cafe restaurant in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
WHITE ONION CRISPY CHICKEN: The White Onion Crispy Chicken comes with a pile of the onion sauce heaped on the crispy chicken. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
ROSÉ CRISPY CHICKEN: Rosé Crispy Chicken is tteokbokki topped with a large portion of crispy chicken. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
TTEOKBOKKI: Tteokbokki, a popular street food in Korea, has made its way to the Chicken Pub & Cafe menu in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN AND SALAD: The whole fried chicken is served with cabbage salad. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN AND SALAD: The Whole Fried Chicken, served with cabbage salad, is listed on the menu for $27. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
FRIED CHEESE BALLS: The Fried Cheese Balls are listed for $9 on the appetizer menu. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
There are some street food offerings becoming popular, like the tteokbokki, the stewed rice cake dish that can be ordered spicy. There are cheese balls and fried chicken gizzards on the menu, which many enjoy with frosty, adult beverages. Kim said that chicken and beer is a very popular combination in Korea. Roasted chickens from the rotisserie grill are offered Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"We had a chance to bring in a franchise, but you can't be creative with the menu in a franchise," Kim said. "With our restaurant, we can be creative with the menu. We don't use MSG and everything is made in-house, from scratch."
Jin Kim and his family visited Guam for the first time as tourists in 2000. Recalling his first memories of the island, he said, "Guam was a beautiful place, and the people were very kind."