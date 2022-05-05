 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon

  • Updated
  • Comments
Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon

KIM: Jin Kim, the owner of Chicken Pub & Cafe restaurant, presents the Whole Fried Chicken, the signature item of the establishment. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Husband-and-wife team Jin Kim and Geon Chun have opened Chicken Pub & Cafe, a family style fried chicken restaurant with a twist.

Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: The chickens are deep-fried whole at the Chicken Pub & Cafe restaurant in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

They were able to open the doors of the restaurant in October last year after about three months of preparation. The restaurant is located in the White Apple building, next to the Acanta Mall in Tumon.

Chicken Pub & Cafe specializes in fried chicken, but it's breaded and fried whole, which the owners say is Korean style.

"My friend, brother and wife were in Korea doing the research on recipes, and we wanted to do something different," said Kim.

"We are a little worried about Tumon, because there are no tourists, but we thought that our food tastes good so we introduced our chicken to the local customers," he added.

The word spread about the whole fried chicken and now dinner service is bustling.

Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon 5

OUT OF THE FRYER: A serving of the Original Crispy Chicken is pulled golden brown from the fryer. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

"It feels really good to see local people eating our food," said a smiling Kim. "We did a lot of recipe testing to achieve our taste."

Frying chickens whole is a tricky business. A breading station near the fryer is where the birds are seasoned with the secret breading and spices that give the chicken its own unique taste and texture. The breaded birds are then dropped whole into the hot oil, which is easier said than done. Timers are set so that the chicken is extracted at crispy perfection.

There are several other signature items on the menu, like the Original Crispy Chicken, which is battered and fried chicken strips, and served with three different types of sauces. The White Onion Crispy Chicken is a large portion of the Original Crispy, with a pile of white onion sauce doused on top.

GALLERY: Chicken Pub & Cafe in Tumon

1 of 7

There are some street food offerings becoming popular, like the tteokbokki, the stewed rice cake dish that can be ordered spicy. There are cheese balls and fried chicken gizzards on the menu, which many enjoy with frosty, adult beverages. Kim said that chicken and beer is a very popular combination in Korea. Roasted chickens from the rotisserie grill are offered Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Family restaurant specializes in whole fried chicken in Tumon 11

COLD DRINKS TO GO: Chicken Pub & Cafe sells their iced beverages, like this peppermint tea, sealed and canned for $3.50. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

"We had a chance to bring in a franchise, but you can't be creative with the menu in a franchise," Kim said. "With our restaurant, we can be creative with the menu. We don't use MSG and everything is made in-house, from scratch."

Jin Kim and his family visited Guam for the first time as tourists in 2000. Recalling his first memories of the island, he said, "Guam was a beautiful place, and the people were very kind."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you