Loyal and frequent patrons of Fire Slave Barbecue got first dibs for a ticket to an ultra-exclusive and intimate tasting featuring smoked, prime ingredients from an emerging barbecue pitmaster combined with the expertise of one of Guam's premier culinary talents.
The first of the Omakase series of tasting events was by invitation only, and the tasting was limited to 20 lucky diners, in two seatings. The event was held at the Fire Slave Barbecue storefront at the Hafa Adai Exchange complex in Tamuning.
Fire Slave is the concept of pitmaster Tom Akigami, who is well-known for his involvement in motor sports. He has also developed a passion for barbecue – Texas barbecue, to be specific.
"Back in the day, after a few drinks, I'd be kicking back at my buddy Lee's house (Lee Webber) and we'd be watching barbecue shows on Food Network, and we thought we could do that and we became fascinated by the process," remembered Akigami. "That was around 2015 or so, and eventually we would visit Texas and sample the barbecue, and it really developed into a passion."
The Fire Slave Barbecue concept is a unique business model that's only open one day a week, usually Thursdays, and customers must order online, in advance. Even with this modern concept, for the most part, Akigami says, the barbecue products are quickly sold out.
"At some of the Texas barbecue joints, people will start lining up the day before the store opens, just to have a place in line to get some barbecue. Actually, any decent barbecue joint will have a line that is easily a several hour wait," he said.
"Also, imagine being near the end of the line, after waiting a couple of hours, and then somebody from the restaurant comes out and says they are out of food. That happens, and we didn't want that to happen at Fire Slave," said Akigami. "Our system allows us to approximate pretty closely how much product we need to make, and people are pretty good about the scheduled pick-up times, so we've been able to minimize the waiting times. If the scheduled pick up time is, say, 11:30, we start cutting the meat about 11:20, so people are getting freshly cut barbecue; it's not meat that has been cut earlier and been sitting around in a food warmer."
The craft process of smoked meat is arduous, he said, and lengthy.
"To be open one day a week, on Thursday, my process starts Monday, and as the week progresses, I might be tending the smoker for more than 16 hours a day, straight, checking the temperature and color of the smoke. You have to be consistent on many elements of the smoking process, even the cool-down, which could take several hours," Akigami explains. "Also, we use prime grade here at Fire Slave, not choice or select – no way."
Leave it to the chef
Omakase, according to Akigami, is Japanese term that loosely translates into "leave it to the chef."
"There are some places in Japan where diners come in and trust the chef for the course selection, including the beverages," he said. For the premiere of the Fire Slave Omakase series, Akigami teamed with chef and restaurateur Lingo Quichocho, who, for those of you who may have recently awakened from a years long slumber, was the culinary talent behind Kitchen Lingo and more recently, a partner in the high-volume Market Deli operation at the flagship Pay-Less Supermarket in Maite.
"The passion that chef Lingo has brought to this project was obvious from the beginning," said Akigami.
The Fire Slave storefront, which has been meticulously themed and finished by Akigami, is a pick-up counter on most days, but also serves as a near-perfect platform for what Akigami describes as a “next-level barbecue chef's counter dining experience.“
A handcrafted counter seats 10 people comfortably with a front and center view of the chef's station as they ply themselves with BYOB-style cocktails. Diners are able to observe Akigami, at arm's reach, slicing the smoked proteins on a showpiece cutting board of his own creation, and then see chef Lingo quickly but efficiently layer the dish, oftentimes intricately, with ingredients as the plate progresses from chef to diner in a matter of seconds.
It's an enviable setup for any chef who wants to receive immediate feedback of the dishes just by watching the reaction of the diners as they receive and taste their food.
'Putting in the time and effort'
The star of the six-course show was the brisket, of course, and paired with grilled oyster mushrooms, kale and cabbage cooked in tallow, barbecued bean puree with yuzu kosho butter. Sweet potato gratin served as the accompanying starch.
Akigami crafted some house-made Thai sausage on the smoker, which was paired with lychee and shaved red onions and garnished with cilantro, Thai basil, sugar snap peas and microgreens with a toasted peanut split pea mixture.
The sweet finishing course, also prepared in the smoker, was a Tallow cookie served with coconut coffee ice cream.
Even the ice cubes for some of the BYOB cocktails received the smoky treatment.
"It's not for everybody, but we are really striving for consistency here. We are putting in the time and effort."