GCC culinary program serving up Thai food today

IN THE KITCHEN: Students in the Guam Community College Culinary Arts program prepare entrees for a Chinese buffet in April 2018. The program's culinarians will be preparing Thai food for takeout today. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

There are only two weeks left to try the Guam Community College culinary program's "Taste of the Pacific and Beyond" themed lunches and dinners, and this Thursday features Thai cuisine. For just $10, each set meal includes dessert.

On today's lunch menu:

  • Chicken Satay
  • Panang Pork Curry
  • Steamed Rice
  • Vegetable Pad Thai

And for dessert: Mango Cake with Mango Coulis, Mango chunks and Toasted Coconut.

Lunch takeout is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dinner menu

The program is also offering the following delicious dinner items:

  • Thai Seafood Ceviche (appetizer)
  • Pad Gra Prow
  • Shrimp Pad Thai

Dessert after dinner is Thai Tea Cheesecake.

Dinner takeout is available from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per plate, cash only.

Pick up either lunch or dinner (or both!) at the GCC Culinary Kitchen, located at the back of Building 4000 on the Mangilao campus.

There are a limited number of servings available on a first come, first served basis. No pre-orders will be accepted.

