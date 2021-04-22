GCC culinary program serving up Thai food today

There are only two weeks left to try the Guam Community College culinary program's "Taste of the Pacific and Beyond" themed lunches and dinners, and this Thursday features Thai cuisine. For just $10, each set meal includes dessert.
On today's lunch menu:
- Chicken Satay
- Panang Pork Curry
- Steamed Rice
- Vegetable Pad Thai
And for dessert: Mango Cake with Mango Coulis, Mango chunks and Toasted Coconut.
Lunch takeout is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dinner menu
The program is also offering the following delicious dinner items:
- Thai Seafood Ceviche (appetizer)
- Pad Gra Prow
- Shrimp Pad Thai
Dessert after dinner is Thai Tea Cheesecake.
Dinner takeout is available from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 per plate, cash only.
Pick up either lunch or dinner (or both!) at the GCC Culinary Kitchen, located at the back of Building 4000 on the Mangilao campus.
There are a limited number of servings available on a first come, first served basis. No pre-orders will be accepted.