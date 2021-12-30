Hafaloha reopens after pandemic closure

Hafaloha, the brand that fuses the Hawaiian and CHamoru cultures, has reopened after a nearly five-month closure.
Leonard Kaae Jr. serves as the chief operating officer and creative director, and his wife, Tara, is the general manager of the company, running the daily operations.
"Len always wanted to go into business and has always been creative and has fun with depicting different aspects of our cultures," said Tara.
They experienced positive feedback and success at the Pacific Island Festival in 2014, an event that attracts thousands of Pacific Islanders to southern California every year.
"We really didn't have any expectations, and at times it's been very humbling," starts Tara, before Leonard adds, "It's been a stressful and fun life, but we're making a living by doing something we love."
Hafaloha first started as hafaloha.com, an e-commerce store with two designs. The couple has now expanded the apparel to feature several dozen products including shirts, hats and accessories for men, women, children and infants. The brand is also known for their food-and-beverage product line.
By 2015, the couple had secured a brick-and-mortar location in Tumon to have a sales floor for their apparel, and also launch menu items of frozen and shave ice favorites.
By 2018, they expanded again to a new location at the CAM Properties Plaza, adjacent to the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.
"We chose to shut down in August, voluntarily, because we didn't want to segregate our customers with the whole vaccine mandate," said Leonard.
"The mandate on the unvaccinated came down on a Friday, which left us a very short window to make the adjustments for the following Monday," said Tara. "A lot of our customers have been with us since day one and we didn't want to turn people away."
"We decided to close the doors instead of going against what we believe as Christians," said Leonard.
Food and fashion
He works with a team of designers to develop the fashion and apparel product lines for Hafaloha. Tara and her team developed a menu around shave ice. They often experiment with flavor combinations to add to the menu. Shave ice is not to be confused with a similar treat made from ice, the snow cone, or "shaved ice," which simply is not the name of the item.
Shave ice, the internet tells us, is a sweet treat that Japanese laborers in Hawaii would create from solid blocks of ice, using the tools of their craft to literally shave the ice from the block, and then flavor with fruit, fruit juices and cane sugar. The use of pidgin in Hawaii would cement the name of the frozen delicacy to "shave ice."
Twelve staffers deliver Hafaloha's menu offerings, which includes shave ice, and their soft serve, which is dairy free, gluten free, lactose free and low fat. For their popular açai bowls, customers are able to select from a variety of toppings.