Healthy fare powers new Sizzle Grill

Chef Kotwal Singh, the man behind the heavily trafficked Singh's Café Kebab & Curry, has launched another new concept at the Micronesia Mall, the Sizzle Grill.
"It's a simple fast food concept focused on healthy food that is cooked to order, and seasoned the way the customer wants it," said chef Singh. Singh wears many hats as the owner of Singh's Café and the Sizzle Grill, as many know him as the executive chef at the Hard Rock Cafe, a position he has held for many years.
The new restaurant opened on April 11 of this year.
Customers at Sizzle grill can expect protein choices of tofu, shrimp, chicken and beef.
"We are pushing a quick delivery of stir-fried items from our grill that is healthy, fast and fresh," he said.
Ingredients aren't fired until the customer orders, but when the orders come in, there is a flurry of activity as the proteins and piles of freshly chopped vegetables hit the grill.
"We have it down so that customers are getting their plates three or four minutes after ordering," said chef Singh. "The chicken takes four minutes because we have to cook it well done, but we get it out very quickly."
'Giving the people what they want'
Diners choose from the proteins, then select brown rice or white rice, and then select one of three scratch-made sauces. If diners are skipping the rice, a generous portion of stir-fried vegetables can be substituted.
The Chef's Special sauce has a mildly hot, chili taste. There is also garlic-infused butter sauce, and teriyaki.
"We make all these sauces in house, but right now a lot of people are returning for the Chef's Special sauce," said chef Singh.
"I've been in the mall for about six years, but I was thinking about something healthy for my customers, especially those looking for vegan and vegetarian dishes," said the experienced chef.
Many of the stir-fried plates are garnished with a healthy portion of malunggay leaves, a common plant used in Filipino cooking, also known as moringa leaf. The moringa leaf is reputed to be an antioxidant and may also help to reduce inflammation.
"I have a vegan lentil bean soup and we can create vegan stir fries on the spot," explains the chef. "Our clam chowder in bread bowl is also very popular."
Most food items are listed between $8 and $11, and there are also some tea-based beverages with flavors like peach, strawberry, passion fruit and calamansi.
"I am seeing a lot of return customers, and I really have to listen to their feedback to make sure we are giving the people what they want."