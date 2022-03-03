 Skip to main content
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak

BON APPETIT: Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak is presented by the John F. Kennedy ProStart kitchen in Upper Tumon last Friday. From left are chef Regine Olarte, ProStart instructor; Alessandra Pagdilao, junior; and Wyllie Endozo, junior. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

The ProStart kitchen at John F. Kennedy High School has rearranged a classic CHamoru dish to present in time for Mes CHamoru.

ProStart is the thriving culinary program developed for students at the high school level. The program is now providing culinary instruction to about 300 students at six Guam high schools. The JFK ProStart kitchen is directed by chef Regine Olarte, herself a product of the ProStart program at Simon Sanchez High School, starting in 2010.

Chef Regine Olarte, ProStart Instructor

INSTRUCTOR: Chef Regine Olarte is the ProStart Instructor at John F. Kennedy High School. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

"At first I thought I was going into the commercial or corporate kitchen track, but my ProStart instructor, Miss Vicky Schrage, helped me to discover that I loved sharing my culinary experience through teaching, and it's very satisfying to see my students develop and become inspired by culinary arts," said chef Regine.

"The ProStart program is more of a college and career prep in culinary, a lot of theory in nutrition, customer service, purchasing, with an emphasis on food safety; it's an intro to the foundation of the hard and soft skills necessary to succeed in this industry," she said.

This year, chef Regine said 56 students are currently enrolled in the JFK ProStart program and they participate in 110-minute periods that include classroom instruction and kitchen time to practice basic skills.

'It's fun!'

PREP: Wyllie Endozo, left, and Alessandra Pagdilao, juniors at John F. Kennedy High School, prepare ingredients for Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak at the JFK ProStart kitchen last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

JFK juniors Alessandra Pagdilao and Wyllie Endozo have two years under their belt in the ProStart program.

"It's fun!" Alessandra exclaimed. "You learn how to stay organized and spend your time wisely."

Said Wyllie: "The people I have met through ProStart have shared their experiences with me, and that helps me view how I see myself in the industry."

Alessandra and Wyllie both plan on advancing to the Guam Community College culinary program, and then starting careers in the culinary industry.

"I'm interested in cooking in a high-volume kitchen, like in a big hotel. I would like to look into that more," said Alessandra.

Gallery: JFK ProStart makes Fancy Tinaktak

1 of 5

"For me, I like cooking too, but I am drawn to pastries," said Wyllie.

Chef Regine interjected to say a new baking track is in the works for the GCC culinary program.

Alessandra and Wyllie, under the supervision of chef Regine, deconstructed a local favorite, tinaktak – ground beef simmered with green beans in coconut milk. Chef Regine rearranged the dish for an upgrade in the protein to a strip steak, and also added more coconut flavoring with coconut rice.

The recipe is as follows:

UPGRADE: New York strip steak is an upgrading ingredient in this Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak, which is usually made with ground beef. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

 

