JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak

BON APPETIT: Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak is presented by the John F. Kennedy ProStart kitchen in Upper Tumon last Friday. From left are chef Regine Olarte, ProStart instructor; Alessandra Pagdilao, junior; and Wyllie Endozo, junior. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PREP: Wyllie Endozo, left, and Alessandra Pagdilao, juniors at John F. Kennedy High School, prepare ingredients for Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak at the JFK ProStart kitchen last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
The ProStart kitchen at John F. Kennedy High School has rearranged a classic CHamoru dish to present in time for Mes CHamoru.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ProStart is the thriving culinary program developed for students at the high school level. The program is now providing culinary instruction to about 300 students at six Guam high schools. The JFK ProStart kitchen is directed by chef Regine Olarte, herself a product of the ProStart program at Simon Sanchez High School, starting in 2010.
"At first I thought I was going into the commercial or corporate kitchen track, but my ProStart instructor, Miss Vicky Schrage, helped me to discover that I loved sharing my culinary experience through teaching, and it's very satisfying to see my students develop and become inspired by culinary arts," said chef Regine.
"The ProStart program is more of a college and career prep in culinary, a lot of theory in nutrition, customer service, purchasing, with an emphasis on food safety; it's an intro to the foundation of the hard and soft skills necessary to succeed in this industry," she said.
This year, chef Regine said 56 students are currently enrolled in the JFK ProStart program and they participate in 110-minute periods that include classroom instruction and kitchen time to practice basic skills.
'It's fun!'
JFK juniors Alessandra Pagdilao and Wyllie Endozo have two years under their belt in the ProStart program.
"It's fun!" Alessandra exclaimed. "You learn how to stay organized and spend your time wisely."
Said Wyllie: "The people I have met through ProStart have shared their experiences with me, and that helps me view how I see myself in the industry."
Alessandra and Wyllie both plan on advancing to the Guam Community College culinary program, and then starting careers in the culinary industry.
"I'm interested in cooking in a high-volume kitchen, like in a big hotel. I would like to look into that more," said Alessandra.
1 of 5
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
COCONUT MILK: Coconut milk is one of the main ingredients in tinaktak, a local comfort food usually made with ground beef and green beans. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
BEANS AND TOMATOES: Sauteed green beans and cherry tomatoes will garnish a rearranged tinaktak dish made at the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart kitchen last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
SEARING STEAKS: Wyllie Endozo, left, and Alessandra Pagdilao sear New York strip steaks at the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart kitchen last Friday. The JFK juniors were preparing Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
STEAK CHECK: Wyllie Endozo, left, checks the doneness of a steak with Alessandra Pagdilao, right, and ProStart instructor chef Regine Olarte, at the John F. Kennedy High School campus last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
COCONUT MILK: Coconut milk is one of the main ingredients in tinaktak, a local comfort food usually made with ground beef and green beans. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
BUTTER-BASTED STEAKS: New York strip steaks are basted in butter at the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart kitchen in Upper Tumon last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
BEANS AND TOMATOES: Sauteed green beans and cherry tomatoes will garnish a rearranged tinaktak dish made at the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart kitchen last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
SEARING STEAKS: Wyllie Endozo, left, and Alessandra Pagdilao sear New York strip steaks at the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart kitchen last Friday. The JFK juniors were preparing Deconstructed Fancy Tinaktak. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
JFK students celebrate Mes CHamoru with 'fancy' tinaktak
STEAK CHECK: Wyllie Endozo, left, checks the doneness of a steak with Alessandra Pagdilao, right, and ProStart instructor chef Regine Olarte, at the John F. Kennedy High School campus last Friday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
"For me, I like cooking too, but I am drawn to pastries," said Wyllie.
Chef Regine interjected to say a new baking track is in the works for the GCC culinary program.
Alessandra and Wyllie, under the supervision of chef Regine, deconstructed a local favorite, tinaktak – ground beef simmered with green beans in coconut milk. Chef Regine rearranged the dish for an upgrade in the protein to a strip steak, and also added more coconut flavoring with coconut rice.