Kai restaurant evolves during pandemic

'I LIKE IT HERE!': Chef Hideto "Pancho" Yanase worked at locations of the Nikko Hotel around the world for more than 20 years before deciding to settle in Guam and open Kai Japanese Restaurant in 2007. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
A popular Japanese izakaya-style restaurant in Tumon has expanded, but not without some growing pains in the process.
Many will remember Kai Japanese Restaurant as a cozy little joint tucked away in the corner of Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon. Hideto "Pancho" Yanase is the chef and owner of the restaurant, which he opened in 2007. What people may not know is that that chef Yanase was also operating Tairyo Sushi, a rotary sushi restaurant that was adjacent to Kai. Pandemic restrictions forced Yanase to close Tairyo for good in March last year after nearly 20 years in business. He was quoted in a Post article at the time, "It's a really tough decision," said Yanase. "We cannot afford the restaurant."
The closure of Kai restaurant followed in April, but there was a plan to consolidate and reopen in a larger spot.
Chef Yanase and the staff from both restaurants moved a couple of stalls down to set up shop in a spacious 2,400-square-foot space that now includes outdoor patio dining.
"It was important to me to keep the staff," he said. "We have to keep working."
He spent more than 20 years in the kitchens of Nikko hotels in San Francisco, Mexico and finally, Guam. "I like it here!" said chef Yanase. "I like the weather, but mostly I like the people."
He added, "Fortunately, I have a lot of local customers, but when we have tourists, we catch a lot of tourists."
For the new restaurant, chef Yanase has installed a robatayaki grill to introduce new, grilled items to the menu. On this evening, a variety of skewered meats, scallops on the half shell and vegetables were being fired off the grill. Chef Yanase said the most popular picks on the menu are the sushi items. It's a family affair at Kai as Sean Yanase, Hideto's son, works at the restaurant as a sushi chef.
"It's pretty exciting working at the restaurant, I get to be close with the family, and help out with the family business," said chef Sean.
The pandemic isn't the only issue restaurateurs have been facing, as the skyrocketing prices of ingredients and energy have added pressures to the cost of doing business.
NOTE TO SHELF: Customers who buy bottles of shochu or whiskey at the restaurant are able to store them on shelves in the dining room, to consume on their next visit. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
NOTE TO SHELF: Customers who buy bottles of shochu or whiskey at the restaurant are able to store them on shelves in the dining room, to consume on their next visit. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
TOFU STEAK: The hearty portion of tofu steak is listed for $6 on the menu. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
COLD TOFU: The cold tofu is listed on the appetizer menu for $5. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
ROBATAYAKI: Chef Yanase works items on the robatayaki grill in the open front kitchen of Kai Japanese Restaurant in Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PINK DRAGON: A popular hand roll from the sushi menu is the pink dragon ($12). Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
FRIED OYSTERS: Breaded, fried oysters are listed on the menu for $11. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
SPICY TUNA: The spicy tuna roll is listed for $7 on the sushi menu. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
KANI DRAGON: The kani dragon roll is listed for $8 on the sushi menu. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
FRIED OCTOPUS: The fried octopus is listed for $9. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
"Ingredients are very expensive now, but also operating costs like gas and power are very high, too," Hideto Yanase said. "But we are being patient. We haven't raised the prices for our menu items."
The regular menu at Kai Japanese Restaurant is expansive, with a selection of specials written on a white board by the kitchen. There is a robust beverage menu as well, with a wide selection of shochu, a Japanese distilled beverage that customers can purchase by the bottle, and store on shelves in the dining room to finish on their next visit.