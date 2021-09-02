You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

  • Comments
  • 2 min to read
Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

YIGO RESTAURANT: Kassandra's Yigo location offers about a dozen choices from their steam table and customers are able to dine in. However, due to pandemic protocols, seating is only offered to a maximum of four people inside the restaurant. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

When we last checked in on Jackson and Elsie Doroteo a few years back, they were running Kassandra's, a bustling, street-front barbecue shack in Dededo. They had expanded to a small space in Yigo that they used as a commissary kitchen before putting in tables and chairs so customers could dine in after selecting a two- or three-choice meal from the dozen or so choices on the steam table. 

They were known for their marinated rotisserie chicken, roasted pork belly, also known as liempo, and chicken and pork barbecue sticks, which came off the grill by the hundreds daily. 

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

ELSIE IN THE KITCHEN: Elsie Doroteo, pictured, and her husband Jackson operate Kassandra's Original House of Lechon Manok with a restaurant in Yigo and a small canteen in Dededo. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

SIGNATURE ITEM: The rotisserie chicken is the signature item of the restaurant. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

That was before the pandemic.

They are still in business, but they've had to make some major adjustments to stay afloat. 

"It's been very tough," said Jackson. "We had to close a couple of times last year, and business is really down – more than 50%."

The Yigo restaurant has seating for four, but the Dededo location had to be relocated and completely revamped, where they now have a small canteen that services only take-out customers. 

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

SATISFYING CRUNCH: The lengthy boiling of the pork belly renders out much of the fat, and the deep-frying ensures the satisfying crunch. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

"It's been a real challenge balancing the bills as food costs and utility bills are really rising," Jackson added. 

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

CHICKEN AND PORK: Chicken and pork skewers are grilled on-site at the Dededo canteen. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

GOLDEN PERFECTION: The lechon kawali is boiled for more than an hour before being seasoned and deep-fried at high heat to ensure a crispy exterior and tender interior. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

The original Dededo location, which many people will remember in front of A1 Shoe Store in Dededo, had to be disassembled and moved about 30 yards to a brightly colored pink-and-yellow canteen with an awning and canopy cover. The Dededo location used to house the large rotisserie grill, where whole chickens and slabs of pork belly started turning over mesquite embers every afternoon. The big rotisserie had to be moved to the Doroteos' commercial kitchen at their residence, and the roasted meats are transported to both locations. 

The rotisserie chicken is the house specialty, as the official name of the business is Kassandra's Original House of Lechon Manok, and there is a steady stream of regulars who fetch the birds for quick family dinner solution. Kassandra's is also offering lechon kawali, a Filipino preparation of pork belly that involves boiling the pork belly for over an hour before seasoning the slab, and then deep-frying the meat to golden perfection. The technique results in a very crispy exterior with a moist and tender interior.

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN: The chicken is marinated before being turned on the rotisserie for about an hour at the commercial kitchen at the Doroteo residence. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

The Yigo location still offers about a dozen Filipino dishes that could easily be out of a family kitchen. Comfort food standards like adobo and pancit and bicol express are part of the daily offerings, as is dinuguan, a Filipino blood stew delicacy comparable to CHamoru fritada.

Kassandra's still roasting and grilling

DEDEDO CANTEEN: Kassandra's take-out canteen is located opposite the A1 Shoe Store in Dededo, near the Shell gas station. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Kassandra's in Yigo is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 Tuesday through Saturday. The Dededo canteen is open 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can find their Facebook page under Kassandra's House of Original Lechon Manok restaurant and catering services.

Read our first story on Kassandra's here: http://bit.ly/2L0T1Xd

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you