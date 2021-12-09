La Cascata at Sheraton reopens with Filipino buffet

LECHON: From left, executive sous chef Dante Evangelista, chef de partie Marlyn Pascua and chef Edmark Mendoza bring out the lechon during the Filipino Fiesta lunch buffet at the La Cascata restaurant last Thursday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
La Cascata, the main buffet restaurant at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, has reopened Thursdays for lunch with the launch of the Filipino Fiesta lunch buffet. The restaurant has been closed since last June, in the spate of closures that resulted from pandemic restrictions.
Now La Cascata has opened its doors to welcome diners to experience appetizers, entrees and delicacies showcasing Filipino cuisine.
The execution of the flavors is being directed by the capable hands of Dante Evangelista, executive sous chef at the Sheraton, who cites an impressive 50 years in the culinary arts world.
"I started when I was 16 at the Plaza Restaurant in Ayala, Manila," recalls Evangelista. "I started at the bottom. I was a steward, washing dishes."
In 1981, Evangelista would find work in Saipan at the House of Taga, learning and preparing CHamoru dishes for the local clientele.
"I learned all of the CHamoru dishes at that restaurant," laughs Evangelista. "I forgot the names of many dishes but if you say it, I'll make it!"
Chef Dante said he turned in a 14-year stint working the kitchen on a German cruise ship before finding work in Guam through a widespread network that develops after years in the food and beverage industry.
"I started at Sheraton three Thanksgivings ago," said Evangelista. "Cooking is my passion and the kitchen is my playground," explains Chef Dante.
Dozens of delicacies
He and the La Cascata team are preparing an astonishing 60 items for diners to sample from several stations.
"I want to bring the real tastes and flavors of the Philippines to this meal, where Filipinos are brought back to their childhood by the flavors," said Evangelista.
An impressive station has been set up for bulalo, a traditional beef soup that is unmistakeable in appearance. Huge bones of beef shank, usually a tough cut of meat, protrude from the bowl, and the marrow, collagen and fat has been rendered into a clear broth. The toughness of the shank is broken down through hours in a slow simmer. Diners have the option of several toppings, like green onions and baby bok choy.
The decadent, and kind of intense, chicharon bulaklak is also among the offerings at the buffet. This delicacy is made from ruffled fat, which you can research at your own risk. The unique ingredient is deep fried to an ultra-crispy finish, and then served with vinegar to offset its organic richness.
Other unique dishes include danggit, a dried fish, Filipino fresh lumpia and dinuguan, a dark, savory stew made from pork offal. Mandatory at a Filipino feast is lechon, roasted pig. This month, turkey and ham will appear on the buffet carving station.
Also at the Sheraton
Manny Barcial, the assistant director of food and beverage at the Sheraton, has had to make adjustments so that employees can still earn hours on the job at the hotel. Twelve kitchen staffers and eight front of house team members that service the Filipino buffet also have roles around the other food and beverage outlets on the Sheraton property.
"La Cascata, President Nippon and The Point are still open and providing services," said Barcial. The President Nippon is a Japanese teppanyaki specialty restaurant that is open for lunch during the week and dinner for Friday and Saturday. The Point is the cafe in the lobby at the Sheraton that brews Starbucks coffee and provides a versatile menu seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. The choices at The Point range from sandwiches to a massive 1-pound cut of prime rib. The King's Bread, a gourmet loaf of white bread, is still available, packaged and ready to go daily.