La Seine reopens on Thursdays with Korean Barbecue with Lobster Night

La Seine, the main dining room at the Lotte Hotel Guam, has reopened on Thursdays after nearly three years of pandemic closure with the Korean Barbecue with Lobster Night.
A visiting chef from the Lotte Hotel Seoul is launching the Korean-themed menu with more than 50 menu items featuring (of course) grilled lobster.
Lotte culinary veterans Dexter Munoz, the sous chef, and pastry chef Myra Abat are working with chef Eden Lee, the chef de cuisine for the Korean restaurant at the flagship Lotte property in Seoul.
"Chef Munoz and I joined Lotte as part of the pre-opening culinary team eight years ago," said Abat. The pandemic later shut down operations at the hotel for almost three years.
"The management team was able to report for work, but the hotel itself was closed for operations," she said. "We had a boost when the (USS) Theodore Roosevelt was here – we were providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for them – but that was a couple of years ago."
Those unfamiliar with La Seine can expect a large dining space with a panoramic view of Tumon Bay and the Philippine Sea. La Seine can seat around 200 diners, including the overflow seating in the spacious lobby, which also shares the luxurious view.
It takes a kitchen staff of around seven to prepare food for the multitude of food stations, including a tempura and noodle station, appetizer and salad station, a teppanyaki station and a carving station featuring a whole roasted pig. The sushi station features nigiri sushi, which is made by a sushi chef, to order.
The hot station, flavored with the influence of chef Lee, includes grilled and braised short rib, and of course banchan, all of which are made in-house.
Banchan are the small side dishes, like kimchi, that are ubiquitous to Korean cuisine. The banchan at La Seine includes kimchi, of course, and also a variety of pickled items and poki.
"Naturally, chef Lee creates all of the sauces and banchan from scratch," said chef Munoz.
Seafood lovers can enjoy the seafood-on-ice station, where lobster claws, steamed shrimp and raw oysters are presented on ice. Diners have the option of having the iced seafood grilled.
Pastry chef Myra and her team dial up a hefty selection of 30 dessert items for diners to choose from to top off the evening meal.
"We are sourcing new and fresh ingredients for chef Lee so he can deliver the flavors of the Korean cuisine," said chef Munoz.