'Make us your go-to ramen house'

Ramen House Hokkaido, an authentic ramen house located at the Pacific Islands Club Guam in Tumon, announced it has added a new breakfast service and is now open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"Ramen House Hokkaido is known to offer its guests a ramen experience unlike any other in Guam," PIC stated in its announcement Thursday.
"Its signature ramen dishes are made with world-famous Nishiyama ramen noodles flown in from Hokkaido, Japan, and made-from-scratch, slow-simmered pork broth. The family friendly ramen house also serves local favorites like house-made gyoza (the only gyoza made by hand in Guam), karaage chicken (deep-fried chicken) and chahan (fried rice)."
Guests can select from the ramen house's quick and affordable ramen lunch sets on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or order specialty ramen dishes such as Tonkotsu, Shoyu, Miso, and Kimchi, chahan, and stir-fried noodle dishes like Yakisoba and Yaki-Udon from the a la carte lunch or dinner menus.
Ramen House Hokkaido also offers to-go platters and two kids combos. Guests can opt to dine in at Ramen House's 110-seat venue or carry out their meals. Ramen House Hokkaido is open from 7:30 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Ramen House's breakfast menu boasts a wide variety of hearty local favorites, such as loco moco, steak and eggs, French toast, omelet ramen, Spam fried rice and fluffy pancakes. Kids will also enjoy the restaurant's special kids' breakfast – smiley face pancakes with a side of bacon and fruit. Breakfast is served daily from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The last orders for breakfast are taken at 10:45 a.m.
'Traditional flavors of Japan'
"It's been a challenge to visit Japan lately, so we're happy to bring the traditional flavors of Japan to Guam," said Ben Ferguson, PIC general manager. "Our guests know that when they dine with us, they're enjoying ramen unlike any other offered on the island. Ramen experts were brought in from Japan to instruct our staff on traditional methods of preparation, such as how to slow-simmer pork bones to extract every bit of flavor."
Ramen House Hokkaido, along with the entirety of PIC, retains the Guam Safe Certification and World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels certification. This stamp indicates that PIC has implemented the highest safety and hygiene measures to enhance guest safety and enjoyment.
Ferguson added, "We are excited to announce that we are now open daily. We invite our island community to join us for our new breakfast service and authentic Japanese ramen house dishes every day of the week. With our affordable menu, you can bring the entire family and make us your go-to ramen house."
About Ramen House Hokkaido
Ramen House Hokkaido is now open daily from 7:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ramen House Hokkaido is located at the lobby level of PIC and accessible at the street level along Pale San Vitores Road in Tumon Bay. Reservations are not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests can place their carryout orders by calling 671-648- 2402.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus can be found on PIC's dining page on its website picresorts.com/guam and on the hotel's Facebook (@PICresortsguam) and Instagram (@picguam) pages.
Information was provided in a press release.