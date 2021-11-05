New hot spot satisfies in Hågat

MENDIOLA: Owner A.J. Mendiola presents the croffle, which is the signature dish at the cafe. A croffle is croissant dough that has been prepared in a waffle iron. At left is Jena with daughter Ajah. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Ajah's Cafe, a new restaurant in Hågat, has hit the ground running and is now providing comfort food to hungry patrons at the doorway to southern Guam. In fact, the business is doing so well, the cafe actually has run out of food at least once, largely because the food is so delicious.
Word travels fast in the southern villages, and when the restaurant isn't packed, there's a steady stream of customers lining up to see what the kitchen team is cranking out.
Manager Anthony "A.J." San Nicolas directs the staff at a hectic pace, which seems to start as soon as the doors open for breakfast. San Nicolas has formal culinary training, having attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Las Vegas.
"I was there about 10 years ago studying culinary arts, studying pastries," he said.
San Nicolas used that knowledge to formulate most of the recipes at Ajah's Cafe, and the sophistication of his culinary training shines through in the local dishes, where the flavors are layered and refined.
San Nicolas is originally from Sånta Rita-Sumai but now lives in Hågat, as do most of the restaurant's dozen or so employees.
Ajah's is located next to the venerable Elite Bakery, a well-known landmark in Hågat. The restaurant seats a cozy 40 people inside, along with some canopies set up outside.
"We are looking for a proper awning to install, but customers can avail themselves to the outside seating," said San Nicolas. "The concept is breakfast and lunch for now. We're open at 6 a.m. and we shut down at 1 p.m."
He added, "We are planning a dinner service but we have to dial in the breakfast and lunch service first."
With a 6 a.m. opening, that means the breakfast crew has to get the kitchen going at the crack of dawn, 5 a.m.
Another A.J., this one Mendiola, and his wife Jena opened the cafe for their daughter, Ajah, who just turned a year old.
"We've been thinking about this for at least two or three years, something for our daughter," said owner A.J. Mendiola. The cafe hasn't been open long, but the response has been overwhelming.
"We thought the food was good, but we didn't expect how busy it would get. We've only been open a few weeks," he said.
The savory food items, including golden fried chicken, beef stew, grilled chicken and pork belly, are delivered several ways. Patrons on the move have access to freshly prepared bento boxes, perfect for grab-and-go. Diners can also select items a la carte, with a generous side of red rice and a tasty cucumber salad. The breakfast offering is quite robust, and well worth the stroll if you are coming from up north. French toast, pancakes, bacon and eggs, it's all there, including the croffle. The croffle – croissant dough prepared in a waffle maker – is the signature breakfast item of the cafe.
GOLDEN, CRISPY: The Ajah's Cafe version of fried chicken has a light, crispy exterior with a moist and tender center. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
GRILLING: The kitchen staff sees action as soon as the doors open at 6 a.m., preparing short-order breakfast items and then cooking to replenish the steam-table items for lunch. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
CRISPY PORK BELLY: Crispy pork belly is available during the lunch service at Ajah's Cafe. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
KELAGUEN: The chicken kelaguen has some heat right out of the box, but diners can pick the peppers out of the mix to bring down the heat factor. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
LUNCH PLATE: Smoked pork, paired with fried chicken and red rice, is packed to go at Ajah's Cafe. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PIKA: Diners can pluck out the peppers in the Ajah's Cafe kelaguen to manage the heat. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
San Nicolas and the restaurant staff are always waving and greeting customers on a first-name basis and joking around. Many of the new regulars are family and friends – that's Hågat style.