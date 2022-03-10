 Skip to main content
Quality is key at Ramen House Hokkaido

NISHIYAMA NOODLES: The Nishiyama noodles served at Ramen House Hokkaido are subject to quality control audits from Japan ramen experts. Ramen House Hokkaido imports the noodles exclusively from Hokkaido. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

A dedication to quality in ramen noodles and a soup base that's eight hours in the making are the building blocks for the menu at Ramen House Hokkaido, a Japanese noodle house at the front of the Pacific Islands Club Guam in Tumon.

"We import top-quality Nishiyama noodles from Hokkaido," explains J.R. Taga, executive chef at PIC. "Everything else around the noodles – our broth, our chasu – it's all made from scratch."

Taga adds, "The broth takes six to eight hours to prepare and then we braise off the chasu, a cut of boneless pork shoulder, in that broth for a few hours. Actually the chasu is twice-cooked, and we do the broth and chasu every day."

TONKOTSU RAMEN: The tonkotsu ramen is priced at $10.50. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
YAKI UDON: The yaki udon ($11) is topped with a generous garnish of katsuobushi, or dried bonito flakes. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
GYOZA: The gyoza, which are prepared from scratch daily, are priced at $6.95. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Ramen House Hokkaido opened in December 2016, and the large dining room can accommodate 110 diners.

"When we are busy, we need four kitchen staff and four in the front of house to keep things moving," said John Andres, restaurant manager. "We've got the biggest ramen house, by capacity, on island."

MADE TO ORDER: Everything is made to order at Ramen House Hokkaido, including the yaki udon, or fried udon noodles. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Adds Andres: "We are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We open at 7:30 a.m. And even though we are a Japanese ramen house, we do have Western items on the breakfast menu, like eggs cooked to order, omelets, french toast, and steak and eggs."

The restaurant is designed with an open kitchen, where you can see cooks prepping the large pots of chasu, or flames coming off the stove as they fire some fried rice or yaki udon. The gyoza, or pork and vegetable dumplings, are made from scratch in the kitchen daily, according to chef Taga.

Generous portions, reasonable prices

The a la carte menu is simple, with just over a dozen items. The portions are generous, and the prices are reasonable. The most expensive item on the menu is the yaki udon, stir-fried udon noodles, priced at $11. The ramen dishes, like the tonkotsu ramen or kimchi ramen, come in at $10.50.

There is also a separate to-go menu that features family platters, starting at $30. This menu includes items like pork rib estufao, chicken teriyaki and pepper corn beef.

"The preparation of our noodles is audited by a quality control firm in Japan," said Isable Hu, the director of marketing at PIC. "They are very serious about the quality control of the Nishiyama noodles."

