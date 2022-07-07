LARSEN: Dennis Larsen, the owner of RAW 671 Farms, sorts through what he calls "wax crumble" at his farm in Barrigada. Larsen cultivates nearly 40 colonies of bees at his apiary. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Guam's fledgling beekeeping industry is not only positioned for explosive growth, but growth with global implications. This, according to local beekeeper Dennis Larsen, is due to the devastating impact of the varroa mite, a parasite that is decimating bee colonies around the world.
"The varroa mite is the worst enemy of the honey bee and beekeepers. It's been detected in Australia and also in Saipan," said Larsen.
"Guam is still pure, without the mites. That puts us in a great position, no doubt."
Larsen and his wife Vivian operate agribusiness Raw 671 Farms from an enviable and pastoral property with a view in Barrigada. The farm operates, among other things, an apiary, dog kennels and a pet cremation facility. Ducks and chickens quack and squawk in a fenced area that also contains 37 colonies of honey bees.
"Chris Rosario and Paul Packbier taught me just about everything I know about honeybees," explained Larsen. "Chris is an entomologist with the Guam Department of Agriculture, and Paul is an environmental engineer and master beekeeper. Paul also runs Island Honey Bee, another brand of local honey."
Larsen recalled, "I used to hate bees. I grew up on Guam and used to get attacked by boonie bees, but really now the whole focus is bee rescue."
Larsen is able to cultivate honey bees and harvest and jar the honey through a small facility on the farm. The extraction of the honey from the combs is not difficult, but tedious and sticky. Proper tools of the trade and access to a powerful stream of water go far in mitigating the messiness.
RAW 671 Honey offers homegrown sweetness
UNDER THE LID: Beekeeper Dennis Larsen exposes one of the lids from a bee colony at his apiary in Barrigada. The hives are the red boxes behind Larsen. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
APPLYING SMOKE: Beekeeper Dennis Larsen applies smoke to the lid of a beehive at the RAW 671 farm in Barrigada. The smoke induces a more pacified behavior from the bees. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
While honey is one of the primary end products, its extraction is not the end of the process. The combs are further processed into, finally, beeswax, a common component in products that range from skin care to arts and crafts.
Larsen has branded his product as RAW 671 Honey. The social media accounts are actively populated by Larsen, who captures many of the facets of beekeeping on video, and explains the processes along the way.
RAW 671 Honey is available at Shirley's Coffee Shops and Häagen-Dazs locations, or up at the farm in Barrigada.
'We can help set you up'
"The thing we would really like to stress is that if people come across an unwanted nest or hive, to please contact us up here at the farm, or the Guam Beekeepers Association, and let us deal with it before just getting a can of industrial bug killer," said Larsen.
"If you have an interest in beekeeping, you can connect with us at the Guam Beekeepers Association, and we can help set you up, inclusive of the bees."