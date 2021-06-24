Remembering Dad, who made magic with blueberries

As I prepare this recipe for blueberry pie, it is Father's Day. This special day, along with my current location, sparks memories of my father. Corman and I – along with my sister, Carolyn, her daughter, Shannon, and her son, Graham – are currently at my family's summer home on Molasses Pond in Eastbrook, Maine. My late mother, Gloria, and my four siblings and I were all born in Bangor, Maine. This was my mother's home state. My father, who was from Queens, New York, moved to Maine shortly after serving in World War II. My mother was a phone operator. My dad made a phone call one day and my mother was at the switchboard. My father liked her voice and asked her out for a date. The rest is history.
Shortly after they married, my parents built a camp in Maine. It's been in the family ever since. As a result of my father's military career, we moved from Maine when I was 5. We'd always returned to the camp in the summer. I have so many fond memories of swimming, fishing, water skiing, sailing, kayaking and chasing lightning bugs in the nearby blueberry fields in the evenings.
My dad, who loved to bake, would make magic with the wild blueberries! As the berries began to ripen, we'd all get excited, looking forward to blueberry muffins, pancakes and pies, among other blueberry delicacies. Dad was only too happy to oblige our blueberry fantasies! He'd bake up a storm at least a couple times a week – yummy!
We haven't visited Maine for four years. I was excited about the prospect of using some of my dad's handwritten blueberry recipes.* I had forgotten that blueberry season in Maine normally runs from late July through August. We arrived in Maine on June 15 – more than a month before the blueberry season. Darn! What was I to do?! To be candid, I cheated a bit. We went to Walmart and I bought two large boxes of blueberries from Georgia. Father, please forgive me, for I have sinned!
Dad, if you you're watching from above, thanks for all you did and thank you for passing on your passion for baking to me. This blueberry pie is for you!
Week 36: Blueberry Pie
Ingredients
2/3 to 3/4 cup sugar, adjusted according to sweetness of berries
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon zest
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice (optional)
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
2 pounds fresh or frozen blueberries
1 tablespoon butter, cut into small squares
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon heavy cream (or milk)
1 tablespoon of course sugar for garnish
1 double pie crust (homemade or prepared)
Steps
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Place one pie crust in the bottom of the pie pan.
3. Stir sugar, cornstarch, lemon peel, allspice, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Add blueberries and gently toss to combine. (If you use frozen blueberries, thaw and drain liquid before proceeding with the rest of the recipe). Transfer the blueberry filling to the prepared pie crust.
4. Roll out the second half of dough. You can either place the entire pie crust over the blueberries or you can prepare a lattice top. If you are going to place the entire crust over the blueberries, just before you do so, dot the top of the blueberries with the small squares of butter. Then, cut slits on the crust. If you are making a lattice top, place the butter squares in the open areas of the lattice.
5. Make egg wash by whisking egg yolk and cream (or milk) together, then brush over pie dough.
6. Refrigerate pie for 20 minutes or freeze for 5 minutes before baking.
7. Place a baking sheet on rack in the lower third of the oven then place a baking sheet on rack and let it heat up.
8. Bake chilled pie on hot baking sheet for 20 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees then continue to bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and juices in the filling are bubbling eagerly. If, while baking, the crust begins to brown too much, cover edges with aluminum foil and continue to bake.
9. Cool 2 to 3 hours before cutting to allow filing to set. This is important!
*To be truthful, this recipe comes from the website InspiredTaste.net. I couldn't find my father's handwritten recipe. My sister found the recipe after I had already baked my pie. His recipe is called 3-Legged Blueberry Pie.